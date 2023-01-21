NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell senior Luke McBride flirted with a triple-double to help lead the fourth best team in Class 3A to a win at New Haven Saturday night.

McBride, a Bethel College signee, dropped a team-high 26 points for Norwell while adding nine rebounds and eight assists. Norwell remains undefeated in Northeast 8 play following the win, including a 12-2 record overall.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Alexandria 70, Oak Hill 48

Anderson Prep Academy 47, Indpls Washington 43

Austin 55, Orleans 46

Bedford N. Lawrence 41, E. Central 37

Bethany Christian 34, Culver Academy 29

Bethesda Christian 61, Traders Point Christian 17

Bloomington South 51, Eastern (Greene) 46

Brown Co. 58, N. Putnam 35

Brownsburg 54, Terre Haute North 21

Cannelton 46, Bloomington Lighthouse 15

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Penn 38

Cascade 64, Plainfield 52

Columbus East 78, Madison 45

Corydon 50, Floyd Central 27

Cowan 39, Knightstown 29

Dubois 53, Perry Central 42

Eastbrook 66, Madison-Grant 35

Elkhart Christian 36, Hamilton 23

Evansville Memorial 66, N. Harrison 49

Fishers 65, Avon 51

Forest Park 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23

Franklin 51, Whiteland 32

Franklin Co. 65, Indpls Chatard 52

Fremont 43, Prairie Hts. 32

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Lakewood Park 36

Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Northridge 46

Greensburg 61, Batesville 22

Heritage 38, Bluffton 34

Heritage Christian 71, Ft. Wayne South 27

Huntington North 37, Indpls Cathedral 22

Indian Creek 69, W. Vigo 30

Indpls Park Tudor 63, Horizon Christian 12

Indpls Scecina 61, Indpls Lutheran 42

Jasper 50, Martinsville 23

Jay Co. 81, Southern Wells 19

Jennings Co. 65, Warren Central 62

Lafayette Harrison 78, Muncie Central 36

Lawrence North 63, Indpls Ben Davis 62

Lawrenceburg 67, S. Dearborn 34

Logansport 62, Anderson 49

Madison Shawe 44, Clarksville 37

McCutcheon 48, Western 41

Mishawaka Marian 84, Ft. Wayne Luers 59

Mississinewa 63, Elwood 13

N. Miami 62, Wabash 53

N. Posey 48, Tell City 31

New Albany 55, Evansville Central 53

New Palestine 58, Southport 56

Noblesville 66, Franklin Central 40

NorthWood 46, Goshen 33

Northeastern 55, Blue River 41

Providence 42, Oldenburg 35

Rensselaer 69, Frontier 33

Richmond 50, Lafayette Jeff 27

River Forest 49, S. Newton 39

Riverton Parke 43, S. Vermillion 13

Salem 46, Mitchell 42

Shelbyville 66, Delta 31

Shoals 29, Wood Memorial 27

Southmont 66, Crawfordsville 34

Southwestern (Hanover) 62, Rising Sun 46

Switzerland Co. 43, S. Decatur 37

Tecumseh 63, Princeton 60

Tippecanoe Valley 55, Southwood 42

Tri 68, Shenandoah 26

Union (Dugger) 46, Martinsville, Ill. 27

University 51, Lapel 50

Vincennes (South Knox— 46, Bloomfield 27

Vincennes Rivet 48, Newton, Ill. 34

Warsaw 71, Concord 16

Washington 59, Boonville 29

Wawasee 38, Plymouth 28

White River Valley 46, N. Daviess 44

Whitko 63, Northfield 56

Woodlan 59, S. Adams 36

Bi-County Tournament

Championship

LaVille 43, Bremen 40

Porter County Tournament

Championship

S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Kouts 40

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Edgewood 39

Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 39

Bethesda Christian 67, Waldron 44

Bloomfield 53, Loogootee 39

Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Cannelton 27

Bloomington North 79, Terre Haute South 54

Bloomington South 64, Martinsville 62, OT

Bluffton 69, N. Miami 45

Carmel 53, Brownsburg 42

Carmi White County, Ill. 70, Ev. Day 43

Carroll (Flora) 71, Faith Christian 41

Cass 49, Taylor 46

Castle 73, Heritage Hills 65

Center Grove 50, Indpls Roncalli 49

Centerville 75, Blackford 59

Central Noble 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 25

Christian Academy 58, Paoli 53

Clarksville 68, Lanesville 56

Clay City 65, Cloverdale 32

Columbia City 46, DeKalb 37

Corydon 81, Charlestown 76

Crawfordsville 47, Southmont 39

Danville 73, Greencastle 31

Dubois 69, Springs Valley 62

Edinburgh 77, Cambridge City 64

Evansville Harrison 53, Jasper 46

Fairfield, Ill. 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

Fountain Central 56, Clinton Prairie 30

Frankfort 46, Clinton Central 40

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Lakewood Park 59

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Bridgeport, Mich. 50

Greenfield 65, Shelbyville 39

Harrison, Ohio 55, E. Central 42

Hauser 60, Rising Sun 47

Henryville 48, Borden 45

Heritage 51, Eastside 39

Huntington North 49, Bellmont 47

Indian Creek 57, W. Vigo 45

Indpls Ben Davis 74, Gary West 37

Indpls Lutheran 74, Triton Central 61

Indpls N. Central 65, Muncie Central 37

Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Irvington 20

Jay Co. 69, Hagerstown 33

Jeffersonville 89, Columbus East 54

Kokomo 63, Tipton 50

Lafayette Harrison 65, Merrillville 56

Lafayette Jeff 47, Lafayette Catholic 44

Lawrence North 64, Homestead 46

Lawrenceburg 56, Jac-Cen-Del 42

Lebanon 55, Covington 39

Leo 65, E. Noble 64

Linton 81, Owen Valley 48

Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 64, Floyd Central 59

Maconaquah 72, Frankton 46

Marion, Ill. 49, KIPP Indy Legacy 19

Mishawaka 73, Northridge 57

Mooresville 44, McCutcheon 30

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Hamilton Southeastern 55

Muncie Burris 46, S. Adams 33

N. Daviess 63, Barr-Reeve 49

N. Putnam 72, Brown Co. 44

New Palestine 64, Franklin 53

Noblesville 75, Hamilton Hts. 47

Northeastern 50, Blue River 47

Norwell 77, New Haven 65

Parke Heritage 38, Cascade 33

Penn 88, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64

Peru 60, Northwestern 52

Providence 63, Rock Creek Academy 33

Richmond 63, Bowman Academy 46

Scottsburg 55, Seymour 44

Seton Catholic 51, Cowan 48

Silver Creek 70, Austin 56

Southport 57, Terre Haute North 36

Southridge 54, Evansville Christian 48

Southwestern (Hanover) 85, S. Central (Elizabeth) 69

Sullivan 72, White River Valley 38

Switzerland Co. 53, Trinity Lutheran 33

Twin Lakes 64, W. Lafayette 59

Vincennes (South Knox— 66, Eastern (Greene) 33

Warsaw 61, Valparaiso 58

Washington 55, Pike Central 48

Wes-Del 78, Anderson Prep Academy 39

Western 54, Mississinewa 44

Western Boone 55, Speedway 32

Westfield 74, Tri-West 51

Westview 67, Garrett 44

Winamac 40, Delphi 31

Yorktown 51, Monroe Central 47

Culver Academy Tournament

Championship

Culver Academy 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

First Round

Culver Academy 42, Lighthouse CPA 18

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56, L.F. Academy, Ill. 44

Third Place

L.F. Academy, Ill. 68, Lighthouse CPA 51

Indianapolis City Tournament

Semifinal

Indpls Attucks 60, Covenant Christian 45

Indpls Cathedral 65, Indpls Chatard 53

Porter County Tournament

Semifinal

Morgan Twp. 57, Kouts 53

Westville 53, Hebron 44