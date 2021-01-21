1/21 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk handles Bowman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian moved to 12-1 on the season with a 91-63 win at home against Bowman Academy on Thursday night to headline area prep basketball action.
Purdue-bound Caleb Furst and Callan Wood led Blackhawk with 20 points apiece while Marcus Davidson added 19, Zane Burke 13, and Gage Sefton 10.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Elkhart Christian 68, Lakeland Christian 67
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 91, Bowman Academy 63
Huntington North 58, Columbia City 51
McCutcheon 72, Benton Central 61
N. Putnam 72, Cloverdale 63
S. Bend Riley 78, S. Bend Clay 44
S. Bend Washington 73, Jimtown 37
Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament
Quarterfinal(equals)
Covenant Christian 81, Heritage Christian 46
Indpls Attucks 92, Indpls Ritter 57
Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Chatard 38
Porter County Conference Tournament
Semifinal(equals)
Kouts 69, S. Central (Union Mills) 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 29, S. Knox 28
Bloomington South 67, Terre Haute South 52
Borden 38, Henryville 29
Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-Central 58
Caston 55, Clinton Central 47
Central Noble 60, Lakeland 55
Clinton Prairie 46, Eastern (Greentown) 23
Columbus East 72, Jennings Co. 64
Cowan 47, Monroe Central 33
Crown Point 79, Chesterton 36
E. Central 70, Connersville 27
Eastbrook 65, Southern Wells 29
Eastern Hancock 55, Daleville 26
Eastside 48, Lakewood Park 31
Edinburgh 59, S. Decatur 49
Ev. Bosse 64, Ev. Harrison 49
Ev. Mater Dei 48, Ev. Central 32
Ev. North 45, Ev. Memorial 40
Faith Christian 43, Traders Point Christian 21
Franklin 58, Seymour 39
Gibson Southern 62, Southridge 47
Goshen 49, Bethany Christian 36
Heritage Hills 46, Boonville 26
Hobart 67, Hammond Gavit 46
Indiana Deaf 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 23
Indpls Ben Davis 70, Lawrence North 60
Indpls Cathedral 57, Terre Haute North 49
Indpls Herron 55, Indpls Washington 42
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Rising Sun 31
Jasper 48, Ev. Reitz 40
Lafayette Harrison 73, Kokomo 39
Lanesville 53, New Washington 26
Linton 69, Bloomfield 27
Loogootee 40, Dubois 31
Maconaquah 67, Whitko 31
Morristown 63, Hauser 38
N. Daviess 55, Washington Catholic 19
N. Judson 76, Winamac 43
N. Vermillion 36, Covington 12
Northfield 60, Madison-Grant 23
Paoli 45, W. Washington 30
Parke Heritage 70, Fountain Central 62
Pendleton Hts. 62, Heritage Christian 61
Perry Central 45, Clarksville 42, OT
Pioneer 74, Peru 25
Plymouth 48, NorthWood 34
Prairie Hts. 47, Wawasee 42
Rushville 63, Batesville 34
S. Adams 52, Wapahani 47
S. Ripley 52, Southwestern (Hanover) 37
Scottsburg 62, Eastern (Pekin) 44
Shelbyville 69, Whiteland 65
Southwestern (Shelby) 53, Madison Shawe 19
Speedway 48, Bethesda Christian 39
Tippecanoe Valley 71, N. Miami 33
Trinity Lutheran 67, Floyd Central 38
Triton Central 44, Greenwood 26
Union Co. 59, Knightstown 30
Waldron 55, Indpls Lutheran 30
Westfield 54, Fishers 33