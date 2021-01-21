1/21 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk handles Bowman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian moved to 12-1 on the season with a 91-63 win at home against Bowman Academy on Thursday night to headline area prep basketball action.

Purdue-bound Caleb Furst and Callan Wood led Blackhawk with 20 points apiece while Marcus Davidson added 19, Zane Burke 13, and Gage Sefton 10.

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elkhart Christian 68, Lakeland Christian 67

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 91, Bowman Academy 63

Huntington North 58, Columbia City 51

McCutcheon 72, Benton Central 61

N. Putnam 72, Cloverdale 63

S. Bend Riley 78, S. Bend Clay 44

S. Bend Washington 73, Jimtown 37

Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament

Quarterfinal(equals)

Covenant Christian 81, Heritage Christian 46

Indpls Attucks 92, Indpls Ritter 57

Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Chatard 38

Porter County Conference Tournament

Semifinal(equals)

Kouts 69, S. Central (Union Mills) 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 29, S. Knox 28

Bloomington South 67, Terre Haute South 52

Borden 38, Henryville 29

Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-Central 58

Caston 55, Clinton Central 47

Central Noble 60, Lakeland 55

Clinton Prairie 46, Eastern (Greentown) 23

Columbus East 72, Jennings Co. 64

Cowan 47, Monroe Central 33

Crown Point 79, Chesterton 36

E. Central 70, Connersville 27

Eastbrook 65, Southern Wells 29

Eastern Hancock 55, Daleville 26

Eastside 48, Lakewood Park 31

Edinburgh 59, S. Decatur 49

Ev. Bosse 64, Ev. Harrison 49

Ev. Mater Dei 48, Ev. Central 32

Ev. North 45, Ev. Memorial 40

Faith Christian 43, Traders Point Christian 21

Franklin 58, Seymour 39

Gibson Southern 62, Southridge 47

Goshen 49, Bethany Christian 36

Heritage Hills 46, Boonville 26

Hobart 67, Hammond Gavit 46

Indiana Deaf 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 23

Indpls Ben Davis 70, Lawrence North 60

Indpls Cathedral 57, Terre Haute North 49

Indpls Herron 55, Indpls Washington 42

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Rising Sun 31

Jasper 48, Ev. Reitz 40

Lafayette Harrison 73, Kokomo 39

Lanesville 53, New Washington 26

Linton 69, Bloomfield 27

Loogootee 40, Dubois 31

Maconaquah 67, Whitko 31

Morristown 63, Hauser 38

N. Daviess 55, Washington Catholic 19

N. Judson 76, Winamac 43

N. Vermillion 36, Covington 12

Northfield 60, Madison-Grant 23

Paoli 45, W. Washington 30

Parke Heritage 70, Fountain Central 62

Pendleton Hts. 62, Heritage Christian 61

Perry Central 45, Clarksville 42, OT

Pioneer 74, Peru 25

Plymouth 48, NorthWood 34

Prairie Hts. 47, Wawasee 42

Rushville 63, Batesville 34

S. Adams 52, Wapahani 47

S. Ripley 52, Southwestern (Hanover) 37

Scottsburg 62, Eastern (Pekin) 44

Shelbyville 69, Whiteland 65

Southwestern (Shelby) 53, Madison Shawe 19

Speedway 48, Bethesda Christian 39

Tippecanoe Valley 71, N. Miami 33

Trinity Lutheran 67, Floyd Central 38

Triton Central 44, Greenwood 26

Union Co. 59, Knightstown 30

Waldron 55, Indpls Lutheran 30

Westfield 54, Fishers 33