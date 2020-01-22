1/21 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (13) 14-0 278 1
- Bloomington South (1) 15-0 228 2
- Lawrence Central 14-2 218 3
- Brownsburg 12-1 202 5
- S. Bend Adams 13-1 117 T7
- Lafayette Jeff 14-2 115 4
- Indpls Pike 11-3 88 10
- Fishers 13-3 87 6
- Westfield 9-2 66 NR
- Indianapolis Attucks 9-3 61 NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Cathedral 55. Jeffersonville 36. Warren Central 36. Chesterton 27. Bloomington North 18. Floyd Central 16. Carroll (Allen) 16. Hamilton Southeastern 10. Lafayette Harrison 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (14) 13-1 280 1
- Danville 13-2 220 4
- Heritage Hills 10-3 206 3
- Norwell 12-1 172 5
- Mishawaka Marian 8-2 149 8
(tie) Greensburg 12-2 149 6
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9-3 124 2
- Hammond 9-2 87 10
- Delta 9-2 83 9
- Indian Creek 10-2 76 7
Others receiving votes:
Ev. Bosse 31. Mississinewa 27. Heritage Christian 18. Ft. Wayne Luers 16. Sullivan 16. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Beech Grove 8. Washington 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Shenandoah (8) 11-1 266 2
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 11-2 244 1
- S. Decatur (2) 13-0 210 5
- Linton-Stockton 13-2 204 4
- Ev. Mater Dei 10-2 172 3
- Prairie Hts. 12-2 120 7
- Tipton 11-2 99 6
- S. Spencer 10-2 93 NR
- University 12-3 90 NR
- Central Noble 12-2 52 NR
Others receiving votes:
Westview 41. Forest Park 30. Indpls Howe 27. Paoli 15. Wapahani 9. Blackford 8.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
- Greenwood Christian (11) 13-0 266 2
- Gary 21st Century (2) 12-2 232 3
- Kouts (1) 11-0 216 4
- Barr-Reeve 12-1 196 1
- Lafayette Catholic 9-2 167 5
- Loogootee 11-3 161 8
- Bloomfield 9-3 115 6
- W. Washington 9-1 88 10
- N. Daviess 8-5 46 NR
- Covington 8-4 40 7
(tie) Providence Cristo Rey 11-3 40 9
Others receiving votes:
Providence Cristo Rey 40. Dubois 38. Blue River 36. Christian Academy 31. Southwestern (Shelby) 8.