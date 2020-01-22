Live Now
1/21 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (13) 14-0 278 1
  2. Bloomington South (1) 15-0 228 2
  3. Lawrence Central 14-2 218 3
  4. Brownsburg 12-1 202 5
  5. S. Bend Adams 13-1 117 T7
  6. Lafayette Jeff 14-2 115 4
  7. Indpls Pike 11-3 88 10
  8. Fishers 13-3 87 6
  9. Westfield 9-2 66 NR
  10. Indianapolis Attucks 9-3 61 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Indpls Cathedral 55. Jeffersonville 36. Warren Central 36. Chesterton 27. Bloomington North 18. Floyd Central 16. Carroll (Allen) 16. Hamilton Southeastern 10. Lafayette Harrison 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Silver Creek (14) 13-1 280 1
  2. Danville 13-2 220 4
  3. Heritage Hills 10-3 206 3
  4. Norwell 12-1 172 5
  5. Mishawaka Marian 8-2 149 8
    (tie) Greensburg 12-2 149 6
  6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9-3 124 2
  7. Hammond 9-2 87 10
  8. Delta 9-2 83 9
  9. Indian Creek 10-2 76 7
    Others receiving votes:
    Ev. Bosse 31. Mississinewa 27. Heritage Christian 18. Ft. Wayne Luers 16. Sullivan 16. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Beech Grove 8. Washington 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Shenandoah (8) 11-1 266 2
  2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 11-2 244 1
  3. S. Decatur (2) 13-0 210 5
  4. Linton-Stockton 13-2 204 4
  5. Ev. Mater Dei 10-2 172 3
  6. Prairie Hts. 12-2 120 7
  7. Tipton 11-2 99 6
  8. S. Spencer 10-2 93 NR
  9. University 12-3 90 NR
  10. Central Noble 12-2 52 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Westview 41. Forest Park 30. Indpls Howe 27. Paoli 15. Wapahani 9. Blackford 8.

Class A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Greenwood Christian (11) 13-0 266 2
  2. Gary 21st Century (2) 12-2 232 3
  3. Kouts (1) 11-0 216 4
  4. Barr-Reeve 12-1 196 1
  5. Lafayette Catholic 9-2 167 5
  6. Loogootee 11-3 161 8
  7. Bloomfield 9-3 115 6
  8. W. Washington 9-1 88 10
  9. N. Daviess 8-5 46 NR
  10. Covington 8-4 40 7
    (tie) Providence Cristo Rey 11-3 40 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Providence Cristo Rey 40. Dubois 38. Blue River 36. Christian Academy 31. Southwestern (Shelby) 8.

