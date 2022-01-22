1/21 GOTW extended interviews and highlights – Snider survives late surge from Concordia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider is now in the driver’s seat atop the Summit Athletic Conference boys basketball standings after a 70-67 win over Concordia on Friday.

The Panthers were led by senior Karson Jenkins, who finished with a team-high 34 points. Aidan Lambert also finished in double figures with 14 points.

Concordia sophomore guard Ajani Washington dropped a game-high 35 points and sparked a late charge to get the Cadets back within a possession in the final seconds.

Snider’s Jenkins, Grant Smith and head coach Jeremy Rauch caught up with WANE 15 after the game to reflect on the win and what’s ahead as the Panthers look to clinch the SAC title.