1/20 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Northwestern (6) 20-0 78 1
- Crown Point (1) 21-0 72 2
- Homestead (1) 17-1 63 3
- Fishers 17-1 47 5
- Lawrence North 20-1 45 4
- Hamilton Southeastern 17-2 43 6
- Penn 20-2 31 7
- Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-1 16 8
- Indpls N. Central 14-7 13 9
(tie) Carmel 12-6 13 NR
Others receiving votes: West Lafayette Harrison, Martinsville, Columbus East, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage, Brownsburg, Chesterton.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Benton Central (9) 19-1 116 1
- Salem (3) 16-2 109 2
- NorthWood 19-2 89 5
- Norwell 15-4 67 7
- Evansville Memorial 15-3 58 3
- Gibson Southern 15-3 45 4
- Silver Creek 15-3 39 9
- Winchester 18-3 31 8
- Knox 20-0 26 T10
(tie) Angola 17-2 26 T10
Others receiving votes: Greensburg, Heritage Christian, Washington, Woodlan, Brownstown, Danville, Vincennes Lincoln.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Triton Central (11) 18-0 119 1
- University (1) 20-0 109 2
- Linton-Stockton 15-4 88 3
- Shenandoah 17-1 76 4
- N. Judson 16-2 60 6
- Vincennes Rivet 13-5 49 5
- S. Knox 17-3 48 7
- Monroe Central 13-4 24 10
- Eastern (Pekin) 12-7 19 9
- Clinton Prairie 16-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, South Adams, Northeastern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Westville, Covenant Christian, Lapel, Rensselaer Central, Seeger, Forest Park.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Loogootee (8) 17-1 98 1
- Trinity Lutheran (1) 19-2 83 2
- Morgan Twp. (1) 16-2 79 3
- Lanesville 18-2 61 4
- Oregon-Davis 15-3 54 6
- Jac-Cen-Del 15-4 47 5
- Pioneer 15-2 36 8
- Tecumseh 12-5 29 7
- Greenwood Christian 14-5 24 9
- Kouts 14-4 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley, Bethesda Christian, Orleans, Northfield, Union City, Tri.