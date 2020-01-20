1/20 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Concordia Lutheran High School's Jalen Vanderbosch is taking his talents to the next level as the receiver signed to play football at Siena Heights Univeristy in Michigan on Monday afternoon.

Vanderbosch was as a second-team All-SAC selection as a senior, racking up 48 receptions for 748 yards and 7 TDs.