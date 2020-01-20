1/20 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ihsaa-basketball_233742

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Northwestern (6) 20-0 78 1
  2. Crown Point (1) 21-0 72 2
  3. Homestead (1) 17-1 63 3
  4. Fishers 17-1 47 5
  5. Lawrence North 20-1 45 4
  6. Hamilton Southeastern 17-2 43 6
  7. Penn 20-2 31 7
  8. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-1 16 8
  9. Indpls N. Central 14-7 13 9
    (tie) Carmel 12-6 13 NR
    Others receiving votes: West Lafayette Harrison, Martinsville, Columbus East, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage, Brownsburg, Chesterton.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Benton Central (9) 19-1 116 1
  2. Salem (3) 16-2 109 2
  3. NorthWood 19-2 89 5
  4. Norwell 15-4 67 7
  5. Evansville Memorial 15-3 58 3
  6. Gibson Southern 15-3 45 4
  7. Silver Creek 15-3 39 9
  8. Winchester 18-3 31 8
  9. Knox 20-0 26 T10
    (tie) Angola 17-2 26 T10
    Others receiving votes: Greensburg, Heritage Christian, Washington, Woodlan, Brownstown, Danville, Vincennes Lincoln.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Triton Central (11) 18-0 119 1
  2. University (1) 20-0 109 2
  3. Linton-Stockton 15-4 88 3
  4. Shenandoah 17-1 76 4
  5. N. Judson 16-2 60 6
  6. Vincennes Rivet 13-5 49 5
  7. S. Knox 17-3 48 7
  8. Monroe Central 13-4 24 10
  9. Eastern (Pekin) 12-7 19 9
  10. Clinton Prairie 16-2 17 NR
    Others receiving votes: Crawford County, South Adams, Northeastern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Westville, Covenant Christian, Lapel, Rensselaer Central, Seeger, Forest Park.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Loogootee (8) 17-1 98 1
  2. Trinity Lutheran (1) 19-2 83 2
  3. Morgan Twp. (1) 16-2 79 3
  4. Lanesville 18-2 61 4
  5. Oregon-Davis 15-3 54 6
  6. Jac-Cen-Del 15-4 47 5
  7. Pioneer 15-2 36 8
  8. Tecumseh 12-5 29 7
  9. Greenwood Christian 14-5 24 9
  10. Kouts 14-4 10 NR
    Others receiving votes: Springs Valley, Bethesda Christian, Orleans, Northfield, Union City, Tri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss