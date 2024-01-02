FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Canterbury boys edged Leo, New Haven nipped Snider, and the top-ranked Norwell girls held on to beat Carroll to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.

Homestead transfer Tucker Day made his Canterbury debut, racking up 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Cavaliers won 67-65. Devon Lewis added 16 points for the Cavs. Leo was led by Jackson McGee’s 35 points while Nolan Hiteshew added 12.

At Kilmer Court New Haven bested Snider 65-61 behind 17 points from James Hardy IV and 14 from Jeremiah Cottrell. Down double digits early, the Bulldogs held Snider to just one field goal in the second quarter to flip the game’s momentum on the way to a win. Trell Hogue led Snider with 16 points while Qualyn Clopton chipped in with 11.

At Charger Fieldhouse Carroll would cut Norwell’s lead to just one point early in the fourth quarter, but the 3A no. 1 Knights would eventually pull away and win 65-55 behind 30 points from senior Kennedy Fuelling. Vanessa Rosswurm added 19 for the Knights. Sophomore Lily George led Carroll with 19 points while senior Jersey Paul added 13.