1/19 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo tops Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo turned a two-point lead at halftime into a double-digit win as the 3A no. 6 Lions bested SAC power Snider 72-59 at Kilmer Court on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.

Caedmon Bontrager paced the Lions with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Trey Hiteshew added 16 points, Luke LaGrange 12, and Xavier Middleton 10.

Karson Jenkins, the state’s second-leading scorer coming in at over 28 points a night, tallied 22 to lead Snider. Aidan Lambert added 15 and Keron Billingsley 10 for Snider, as the Panthers will host Concordia on Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”