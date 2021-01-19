1/19 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead girls, Dwenger boys win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger boys edged visiting Norwell while the Homestead girls used a huge third quarter to defeat Warsaw, headlining area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

At Bishop Dwenger, Rocco Ciocca tallied 16 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Saints in a 53-50 win over the Knights. Xavier Nolan added 14 points while C.J. Pieper chipped in with 11 for Dwenger, as the Saints won their third straight game.

At Homestead the Spartans outscored Warsaw 17-0 in the third quarter on their way to a 46-30 win over visiting Warsaw. Junior Ayanna Patterson tallied 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead Homestead. Kensie Ryman paced Warsaw with 12 points as the Tigers fall to 14-5 overall with the loss.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson 59, Marion 55

Bethesda Christian 56, Indpls Metro 51

Carmel 58, Indpls Perry Meridian 34

Christel House Academy 56, Columbus Christian 54

Clinton Prairie 51, Western Boone 43

Danville 60, Monrovia 57

DeKalb 52, Angola 44

Decatur Central 55, Franklin 46

Dubois 48, Pike Central 44

E. Noble 53, Lakeland 32

Eastbrook 63, Elwood 56

Eastern (Greentown) 50, Northfield 48

Eastside 55, W. Noble 51

Elkhart 77, Concord 40

Ev. Mater Dei 62, Vincennes 53

Ev. North 79, Shakamak 24

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Norwell 50

Goshen 49, Jimtown 32

Greensburg 63, Franklin Co. 58

Greenwood Christian 2, Indpls Irvington 0

Hammond 74, E. Chicago Central 38

Indpls Brebeuf 94, Traders Point Christian 56

Indpls Lutheran 63, Indpls International 57

Jasper 59, Corydon 48

Jeffersonville 78, North Oldham, Ky. 57

Lawrenceburg 49, Edinburgh 46

Martinsville 53, Indian Creek 52

McCutcheon 64, W. Lafayette 60

Michigan City Marquette 82, Bowman Academy 62

Milan 70, Hauser 52

Mishawaka 64, S. Bend Clay 63

Mississinewa 54, Wabash 46

Mitchell 76, Salem 48

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 77, Pendleton Hts. 57

Munster 76, Michigan City 71

Northridge 72, Penn 64

Northview 55, Terre Haute North 52

Owen Valley 75, Brown Co. 37

Portage 82, Whiting 38

Rochester 41, Caston 29

Southmont 58, Cascade 54

Tipton 69, Tri-Central 62

Union City 55, Randolph Southern 44

Warren Central 53, Zionsville 50

Washington 55, Gibson Southern 54, OT

White River Valley 60, Washington Catholic 10

Winchester 82, Blackford 75

Woodlan 63, Prairie Hts. 49

Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament

First Round(equals)

Covenant Christian 109, Indpls Manual 52

Heritage Christian 58, Indpls Shortridge 40

Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Washington 44

Indpls Ritter 94, Indpls Herron 86

Porter County Conference Tournament

First Round(equals)

Boone Grove 53, Hebron 52

S. Central (Union Mills) 61, LaCrosse 44

Washington Twp. 54, Morgan Twp. 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 40, Eastbrook 33

Andrean 72, Lake Station 60

Angola 57, Westview 18

Austin 68, Crothersville 49

Barr-Reeve 66, Shoals 31

Batesville 52, Connersville 50

Benton Central 62, Munster 41

Bethany Christian 48, Concord 29

Bloomfield 55, W. Vigo 34

Blue River 58, Randolph Southern 19

Borden 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 24

Brownstown 54, Bloomington North 26

Center Grove 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 22

Central Noble 60, Fairfield 43

Clinton Prairie 53, Sheridan 22

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45, N. White 36

Crawfordsville 47, Covington 41

E. Central 48, Lawrenceburg 22

E. Noble 53, Prairie Hts. 45

Eastern (Pekin) 41, Providence 25

Ev. Memorial 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26

Forest Park 60, S. Spencer 44

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 51, S. Adams 25

Ft. Wayne Snider 85, Bellmont 58

Greensburg 69, Hauser 39

Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Riverside 29

Hammond Noll 52, Chesterton 43

Heritage Christian 76, Indpls Brebeuf 42

Heritage Hills 71, Gibson Southern 63

Homestead 46, Warsaw 30

Indpls N. Central 95, Lawrence Central 42

Indpls Pike 64, Brownsburg 60

Jac-Cen-Del 48, Switzerland Co. 25

Lafayette Catholic 72, Logansport 39

Lakeland 65, Churubusco 35

Lanesville 67, Orleans 33

Lawrence North 56, Mooresville 54

Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 37

Loogootee 46, Ev. Memorial 42

Lowell 51, Whiting 17

Maconaquah 63, Southwood 41

Madison 54, Scottsburg 46

Madison-Grant 50, Daleville 20

Martinsville 92, Bloomington South 48

McCutcheon 71, Indpls Tech 15

Merrillville 62, Hobart 8

Mishawaka Marian 54, NorthWood 39

Mitchell 44, Paoli 42

N. Daviess 56, Clay City 15

N. Harrison 57, Corydon 53

N. Judson 61, Pioneer 40

N. Putnam 65, Riverton Parke 58

New Albany 52, Charlestown 49

New Palestine 71, Beech Grove 34

Noblesville 90, Lafayette Harrison 53

Northwestern 63, Western 34

Oak Hill 55, N. Miami 50

Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 33, Ev. North 32

Parke Heritage 37, Cloverdale 29

Plymouth 47, Winamac 41, 2OT

River Forest 46, Hammond 37

Rossville 54, Frontier 28

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, S. Bend Adams 49

S. Bend Washington 91, S. Bend Riley 23

S. Knox 52, Dubois 46

S. Ripley 63, S. Dearborn 28

Seymour 55, Jeffersonville 38

Shenandoah 57, Cowan 41

Silver Creek 71, Columbus North 55

Southwestern (Shelby) 71, Indpls Herron 28

Terre Haute North 79, Shakamak 24

Tippecanoe Valley 64, Peru 27

Tipton 70, Kokomo 56

Triton Central 66, Covenant Christian 49

Twin Lakes 60, Delphi 48

Union City 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 60

Union Co. 45, Camden Preble Shawnee, Ohio 36

Vincennes 66, Jasper 33

Vincennes Rivet 48, Ev. Central 34

W. Central 42, Faith Christian 35

W. Noble 54, Eastside 43

Wawasee 37, Whitko 22

Whiteland 53, Greenwood 40

Yorktown 63, Frankton 52

Zionsville 69, Indpls Ben Davis 50