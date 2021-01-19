1/19 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (9) 13-0 198 1
- Homestead (1) 14-0 182 3
- Indpls Cathedral 10-1 154 5
- Carmel 10-1 136 2
- S. Bend Adams 12-0 113 6
- Indianapolis Attucks 12-2 99 8
- Lafayette Jeff 12-1 71 4
- Crown Point 6-0 54 10
- Zionsville 9-3 50 9
- Westfield 9-2 47 7
(tie) Plainfield 10-1 47 NR
Others receiving votes:
Gary West 29. Warren Central 8. Bloomington North 6. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Heritage Hills (7) 9-0 181 1
- Hammond (3) 8-1 171 2
- Silver Creek 11-2 158 3
- Ev. Bosse 8-0 140 4
- Leo 10-0 132 5
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 8-2 100 6
- Mishawaka Marian 8-2 88 7
- Greensburg 8-2 72 9
- Danville 6-1 51 10
- Sullivan 10-2 37 8
Others receiving votes:
Peru 36. Guerin Catholic 13. Beech Grove 13. Connersville 8.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10) 11-1 200 1
- Shenandoah 11-3 174 2
- Linton-Stockton 13-2 147 3
- S. Spencer 11-2 129 4
- Blackford 7-2 117 5
- Parke Heritage 12-2 88 7
- Central Noble 13-1 86 8
- Indpls Covenant Christian 10-1 75 9
- Westview 8-3 48 6
- S. Ripley 10-1 46 NR
Others receiving votes:
Eastern Hancock 32. Southwestern (Jefferson) 31. Madison-Grant 12. Northeastern 9. Andrean 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (9) 12-2 180 1
- Loogootee 9-3 146 3
- Kouts 11-2 142 2
- Bloomfield 7-2 109 4
- N. Daviess 10-2 109 5
- Edinburgh 10-3 82 6
- Tindley 7-4 75 T9
- Covington 5-3 67 7
- Morristown 8-3 59 8
- Indpls Lutheran 10-3 47 T9
Others receiving votes:
Jac-Cen-Del 34. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 12.