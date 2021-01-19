1/19 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (9) 13-0 198 1
  2. Homestead (1) 14-0 182 3
  3. Indpls Cathedral 10-1 154 5
  4. Carmel 10-1 136 2
  5. S. Bend Adams 12-0 113 6
  6. Indianapolis Attucks 12-2 99 8
  7. Lafayette Jeff 12-1 71 4
  8. Crown Point 6-0 54 10
  9. Zionsville 9-3 50 9
  10. Westfield 9-2 47 7
    (tie) Plainfield 10-1 47 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Gary West 29. Warren Central 8. Bloomington North 6. Ev. Reitz 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Heritage Hills (7) 9-0 181 1
  2. Hammond (3) 8-1 171 2
  3. Silver Creek 11-2 158 3
  4. Ev. Bosse 8-0 140 4
  5. Leo 10-0 132 5
  6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 8-2 100 6
  7. Mishawaka Marian 8-2 88 7
  8. Greensburg 8-2 72 9
  9. Danville 6-1 51 10
  10. Sullivan 10-2 37 8
    Others receiving votes:
    Peru 36. Guerin Catholic 13. Beech Grove 13. Connersville 8.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10) 11-1 200 1
  2. Shenandoah 11-3 174 2
  3. Linton-Stockton 13-2 147 3
  4. S. Spencer 11-2 129 4
  5. Blackford 7-2 117 5
  6. Parke Heritage 12-2 88 7
  7. Central Noble 13-1 86 8
  8. Indpls Covenant Christian 10-1 75 9
  9. Westview 8-3 48 6
  10. S. Ripley 10-1 46 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Eastern Hancock 32. Southwestern (Jefferson) 31. Madison-Grant 12. Northeastern 9. Andrean 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (9) 12-2 180 1
  2. Loogootee 9-3 146 3
  3. Kouts 11-2 142 2
  4. Bloomfield 7-2 109 4
  5. N. Daviess 10-2 109 5
  6. Edinburgh 10-3 82 6
  7. Tindley 7-4 75 T9
  8. Covington 5-3 67 7
  9. Morristown 8-3 59 8
  10. Indpls Lutheran 10-3 47 T9
    Others receiving votes:
    Jac-Cen-Del 34. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 12.

