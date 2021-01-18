1/18 Prep Basketball Recap – Norwell girls top Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell’s Maiah Shelton (30 points) and Kaylee Fuelling (25) combined to outscore Woodlan by themselves on Monday night as the 3A no. 4 Knights bested the Warriors 73-48 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline area prep hoops.
Dakotah Krohn led Woodlan with 17 points while Ava Smith added 15.
Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 41, Fremont 18
Bluffton 69, Southern Wells 53
Christian Academy 70, Crothersville 45
W. Noble 49, Central Noble 43
Bi-County Tournament
Bremen 37, Culver 31
Glenn 67, Oregon-Davis 30
New Prairie 49, Argos 42
Triton 68, LaVille 40
–GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford N. Lawrence 78, Vincennes 28
Benton Central 66, Culver Academy 45
Bluffton 38, S. Adams 19
Cass 50, Delphi 29
Danville 54, Southmont 35
Fremont 41, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 29
Ft. Wayne Concordia 40, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32
Hagerstown 48, Tri 32
Hammond Noll 69, Lighthouse CPA 42
Indian Creek 74, Indpls Herron 20
Indpls Tindley 71, Indpls Shortridge 34
Monrovia 49, Indpls Lutheran 46
Morristown 64, Traders Point Christian 25
N. Central (Farmersburg) 50, Orleans 47
N. Montgomery 47, Frankfort 39
N. Posey 51, Washington Catholic 17
New Washington 71, Crothersville 64
Northridge 40, W. Noble 32
Northview 61, Cloverdale 38
Norwell 73, Woodlan 48
Sheridan 48, Eastern (Greentown) 31
Tri-Central 64, Faith Christian 35
Wapahani 45, Delta 36
Bi-County Tournament(equals)
Bremen 53, Culver 25
Oregon-Davis 62, Glenn 61, OT
Triton 44, LaVille 23
Porter County Conference Tournament
Kouts 55, Boone Grove 52
LaCrosse 58, Hebron 37
S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Morgan Twp. 46