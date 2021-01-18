1/18 Prep Basketball Recap – Norwell girls top Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell’s Maiah Shelton (30 points) and Kaylee Fuelling (25) combined to outscore Woodlan by themselves on Monday night as the 3A no. 4 Knights bested the Warriors 73-48 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline area prep hoops.

Dakotah Krohn led Woodlan with 17 points while Ava Smith added 15.

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 41, Fremont 18

Bluffton 69, Southern Wells 53

Christian Academy 70, Crothersville 45

W. Noble 49, Central Noble 43

Bi-County Tournament

Bremen 37, Culver 31

Glenn 67, Oregon-Davis 30

New Prairie 49, Argos 42

Triton 68, LaVille 40

–GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford N. Lawrence 78, Vincennes 28

Benton Central 66, Culver Academy 45

Bluffton 38, S. Adams 19

Cass 50, Delphi 29

Danville 54, Southmont 35

Fremont 41, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 29

Ft. Wayne Concordia 40, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32

Hagerstown 48, Tri 32

Hammond Noll 69, Lighthouse CPA 42

Indian Creek 74, Indpls Herron 20

Indpls Tindley 71, Indpls Shortridge 34

Monrovia 49, Indpls Lutheran 46

Morristown 64, Traders Point Christian 25

N. Central (Farmersburg) 50, Orleans 47

N. Montgomery 47, Frankfort 39

N. Posey 51, Washington Catholic 17

New Washington 71, Crothersville 64

Northridge 40, W. Noble 32

Northview 61, Cloverdale 38

Norwell 73, Woodlan 48

Sheridan 48, Eastern (Greentown) 31

Tri-Central 64, Faith Christian 35

Wapahani 45, Delta 36

Bi-County Tournament(equals)

Bremen 53, Culver 25

Oregon-Davis 62, Glenn 61, OT

Triton 44, LaVille 23

Porter County Conference Tournament

Kouts 55, Boone Grove 52

LaCrosse 58, Hebron 37

S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Morgan Twp. 46