1/18 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead, Huntington North earn wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer led the way with 23 points as Homestead topped Columbia City 74-37 in boys basketball to headline the area hoops scene on Tuesday night.

Grant Leeper added 11 for the Spartans while Ifeanyi Ezeakudo and Tucker Day each scored 10.

At Canterbury it was Huntington North topping the host Cavaliers by a score of 68-37. Will Hotchkiss paced Huntington North with 16 points, Cam McCarver added 15, and Zach Hubartt 13. Luke Schlabach was Canterbury’s lone scorer in double figures with 11 points.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson 79, Marion 50

Castle 64, Henderson Co., Ky. 54

Caston 54, Rochester 24

Columbus East 51, Mooresville 31

DeKalb 50, Angola 46

Decatur Central 60, Indpls Ben Davis 57

Ev. Mater Dei 61, Vincennes 45

Greenwood Christian 73, Indiana Deaf 49

Heritage Christian 64, Hammond Science and Tech 43

Homestead 74, Columbia City 37

Huntington North 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37

Jimtown 48, Goshen 45

Lebanon 65, Frankfort 38

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 78, Lawrence Central 61

N. Knox 47, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40

North Oldham, Ky. 60, Jeffersonville 58

NorthWood 68, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49

Owen Valley 58, Cloverdale 55

Prairie Hts. 51, Bethany Christian 48

Providence 56, Crawford Co. 18

S. Newton 61, Cissna Park, Ill. 50

Terre Haute North 45, Northview 40

Tri 55, Knightstown 41

Triton 60, LaVille 35

Wabash 79, Mississinewa 65

Bi-County Tournament

First Round(equals)

Glenn 64, Culver Academy 46

Indianapolis City Tournament

First Round

Covenant Christian 44, Indpls Scecina 39

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 58, Tri-Central 40

Angola 51, Westview 25

Beech Grove 63, Indpls Washington 18

Blackford 58, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42

Bloomfield 49, W. Vigo 38

Brownsburg 53, Indpls Pike 44

Brownstown 48, Bloomington North 44

Charlestown 46, New Albany 34

Clinton Central 39, Oak Hill 35

Corydon 53, N. Harrison 23

Covington 48, Crawfordsville 39

Decatur Central 48, Indpls Shortridge 11

E. Central 45, Lawrenceburg 25

Eastside 59, W. Noble 30

Fairfield 42, Central Noble 25

Fishers 52, Carmel 47

Franklin Central 58, Plainfield 53

Frankton 57, Yorktown 31

Goshen 40, Jimtown 26

Greenfield 55, New Castle 53, 2OT

Greenwood 38, Southport 26

Greenwood Christian 49, Morristown 40

Guerin Catholic 51, Bethesda Christian 36

Hamilton Southeastern 79, Lawrence North 52

Henryville 40, Christian Academy 28

Heritage Christian 56, Hammond Science and Tech 22

Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Brebeuf 52

Homestead 59, Warsaw 46

Indpls Cathedral 54, Avon 48

Jac-Cen-Del 49, Switzerland Co. 48

LaVille 54, Triton 30

Lanesville 43, Salem 37

Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 36

Maconaquah 64, Southwood 36

Madison-Grant 55, Daleville 17

McCutcheon 70, Indpls Tech 14

Muncie Central 58, Anderson 44

N. Daviess 28, Clay City 26

N. Vermillion 49, S. Vermillion 21

New Palestine 64, Eastern Hancock 52

New Washington 54, Madison Shawe 25

Noblesville 69, Lafayette Harrison 26

Northwestern 36, Western 32

Norwell 58, Jay Co. 53

Pendleton Hts. 73, Lapel 49

Pioneer 61, N. Judson 50

Princeton 39, N. Posey 38

S. Adams 40, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 23

Silver Creek 54, Columbus North 34

Tecumseh 47, Vincennes Rivet 33

Tippecanoe Valley 49, Peru 46

Tipton 42, Kokomo 34

Union Co. 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S., Ohio 37

W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Jeff 31

Wawasee 54, Whitko 12

Western Boone 54, Attica 12

Winamac 39, Plymouth 36