1/18 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead, Huntington North earn wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer led the way with 23 points as Homestead topped Columbia City 74-37 in boys basketball to headline the area hoops scene on Tuesday night.
Grant Leeper added 11 for the Spartans while Ifeanyi Ezeakudo and Tucker Day each scored 10.
At Canterbury it was Huntington North topping the host Cavaliers by a score of 68-37. Will Hotchkiss paced Huntington North with 16 points, Cam McCarver added 15, and Zach Hubartt 13. Luke Schlabach was Canterbury’s lone scorer in double figures with 11 points.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 79, Marion 50
Castle 64, Henderson Co., Ky. 54
Caston 54, Rochester 24
Columbus East 51, Mooresville 31
DeKalb 50, Angola 46
Decatur Central 60, Indpls Ben Davis 57
Ev. Mater Dei 61, Vincennes 45
Greenwood Christian 73, Indiana Deaf 49
Heritage Christian 64, Hammond Science and Tech 43
Homestead 74, Columbia City 37
Huntington North 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37
Jimtown 48, Goshen 45
Lebanon 65, Frankfort 38
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 78, Lawrence Central 61
N. Knox 47, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40
North Oldham, Ky. 60, Jeffersonville 58
NorthWood 68, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49
Owen Valley 58, Cloverdale 55
Prairie Hts. 51, Bethany Christian 48
Providence 56, Crawford Co. 18
S. Newton 61, Cissna Park, Ill. 50
Terre Haute North 45, Northview 40
Tri 55, Knightstown 41
Triton 60, LaVille 35
Wabash 79, Mississinewa 65
Bi-County Tournament
First Round(equals)
Glenn 64, Culver Academy 46
Indianapolis City Tournament
First Round
Covenant Christian 44, Indpls Scecina 39
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 58, Tri-Central 40
Angola 51, Westview 25
Beech Grove 63, Indpls Washington 18
Blackford 58, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42
Bloomfield 49, W. Vigo 38
Brownsburg 53, Indpls Pike 44
Brownstown 48, Bloomington North 44
Charlestown 46, New Albany 34
Clinton Central 39, Oak Hill 35
Corydon 53, N. Harrison 23
Covington 48, Crawfordsville 39
Decatur Central 48, Indpls Shortridge 11
E. Central 45, Lawrenceburg 25
Eastside 59, W. Noble 30
Fairfield 42, Central Noble 25
Fishers 52, Carmel 47
Franklin Central 58, Plainfield 53
Frankton 57, Yorktown 31
Goshen 40, Jimtown 26
Greenfield 55, New Castle 53, 2OT
Greenwood 38, Southport 26
Greenwood Christian 49, Morristown 40
Guerin Catholic 51, Bethesda Christian 36
Hamilton Southeastern 79, Lawrence North 52
Henryville 40, Christian Academy 28
Heritage Christian 56, Hammond Science and Tech 22
Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Brebeuf 52
Homestead 59, Warsaw 46
Indpls Cathedral 54, Avon 48
Jac-Cen-Del 49, Switzerland Co. 48
LaVille 54, Triton 30
Lanesville 43, Salem 37
Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 36
Maconaquah 64, Southwood 36
Madison-Grant 55, Daleville 17
McCutcheon 70, Indpls Tech 14
Muncie Central 58, Anderson 44
N. Daviess 28, Clay City 26
N. Vermillion 49, S. Vermillion 21
New Palestine 64, Eastern Hancock 52
New Washington 54, Madison Shawe 25
Noblesville 69, Lafayette Harrison 26
Northwestern 36, Western 32
Norwell 58, Jay Co. 53
Pendleton Hts. 73, Lapel 49
Pioneer 61, N. Judson 50
Princeton 39, N. Posey 38
S. Adams 40, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 23
Silver Creek 54, Columbus North 34
Tecumseh 47, Vincennes Rivet 33
Tippecanoe Valley 49, Peru 46
Tipton 42, Kokomo 34
Union Co. 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S., Ohio 37
W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Jeff 31
Wawasee 54, Whitko 12
Western Boone 54, Attica 12
Winamac 39, Plymouth 36