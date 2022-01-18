1/18 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Chesterton (9) 12-0 230 2
- Carmel (3) 10-3 187 4
- Fishers 13-2 164 5
- Zionsville 9-2 135 1
- Valparaiso 13-2 124 6
- Westfield 10-3 118 3
- Indpls Tech 12-2 101 9
- Penn 10-1 94 8
- Indpls N. Central 10-3 73 NR
- Indpls Ben Davis 11-3 68 NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Cathedral 45. Terre Haute North 31. Indpls Pike 23. Goshen 16. Lafayette Jeff 9. Lawrence North 8. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 8. Anderson 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- NorthWood (5) 13-1 196 3
- Glenn (1) 12-0 187 4
- Mishawaka Marian (2) 10-2 175 5
- Indpls Brebeuf (2) 9-3 162 2
- Indpls Chatard (2) 12-0 150 6
- Leo 8-2 140 1
- Sullivan 12-1 108 8
- Brownstown 9-2 95 9
- New Castle 10-2 76 10
- Peru 11-1 67 7
Others receiving votes:
Connersville 42. Norwell 26. Culver Academy 16.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Central Noble (10) 15-0 234 1
- Linton-Stockton (1) 14-1 201 3
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 12-1 187 2
- Monroe Central 11-0 173 4
- Carroll (Flora) 11-0 148 5
- Eastside 14-1 112 6
- Lake Station 11-0 108 8
- Southmont 10-1 81 9
- Clinton Prairie 12-2 63 7
- S. Spencer 10-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes:
Eastern (Pekin) 19. Wapahani 14. N. Judson 10. Providence 9. Northeastern 8. Indpls Covenant Christian 7. Eastern Hancock 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- N. Daviess (9) 13-1 234 1
- Gary 21st Century (2) 9-2 204 T4
- Edinburgh 11-1 176 2
- Bloomfield (1) 12-2 157 3
- Barr-Reeve 9-6 133 8
- Loogootee 11-4 106 T4
- Triton 7-2 89 10
- Indpls Lutheran 9-2 85 6
- Tindley 9-4 71 9
- Argos 10-4 61 NR
Others receiving votes:
Orleans 58. Jac-Cen-Del 29. Lafayette Catholic 16. Bethesda Christian 15. Fremont 6.