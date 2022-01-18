1/18 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Chesterton (9) 12-0 230 2
  2. Carmel (3) 10-3 187 4
  3. Fishers 13-2 164 5
  4. Zionsville 9-2 135 1
  5. Valparaiso 13-2 124 6
  6. Westfield 10-3 118 3
  7. Indpls Tech 12-2 101 9
  8. Penn 10-1 94 8
  9. Indpls N. Central 10-3 73 NR
  10. Indpls Ben Davis 11-3 68 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Indpls Cathedral 45. Terre Haute North 31. Indpls Pike 23. Goshen 16. Lafayette Jeff 9. Lawrence North 8. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 8. Anderson 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. NorthWood (5) 13-1 196 3
  2. Glenn (1) 12-0 187 4
  3. Mishawaka Marian (2) 10-2 175 5
  4. Indpls Brebeuf (2) 9-3 162 2
  5. Indpls Chatard (2) 12-0 150 6
  6. Leo 8-2 140 1
  7. Sullivan 12-1 108 8
  8. Brownstown 9-2 95 9
  9. New Castle 10-2 76 10
  10. Peru 11-1 67 7
    Others receiving votes:
    Connersville 42. Norwell 26. Culver Academy 16.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Central Noble (10) 15-0 234 1
  2. Linton-Stockton (1) 14-1 201 3
  3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 12-1 187 2
  4. Monroe Central 11-0 173 4
  5. Carroll (Flora) 11-0 148 5
  6. Eastside 14-1 112 6
  7. Lake Station 11-0 108 8
  8. Southmont 10-1 81 9
  9. Clinton Prairie 12-2 63 7
  10. S. Spencer 10-2 54 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Eastern (Pekin) 19. Wapahani 14. N. Judson 10. Providence 9. Northeastern 8. Indpls Covenant Christian 7. Eastern Hancock 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. N. Daviess (9) 13-1 234 1
  2. Gary 21st Century (2) 9-2 204 T4
  3. Edinburgh 11-1 176 2
  4. Bloomfield (1) 12-2 157 3
  5. Barr-Reeve 9-6 133 8
  6. Loogootee 11-4 106 T4
  7. Triton 7-2 89 10
  8. Indpls Lutheran 9-2 85 6
  9. Tindley 9-4 71 9
  10. Argos 10-4 61 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Orleans 58. Jac-Cen-Del 29. Lafayette Catholic 16. Bethesda Christian 15. Fremont 6.

