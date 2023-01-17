FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, who came into the night tied for first atop the SAC standings, got 26 points from Will Jameson as the Spartans bested a Columbia City, team who came in tied for first in the NE8, by a final of 65-56 to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

In addition to Jameson’s 26, senior Kyron Kaopuiki added 17 points while Grant Leeper added 13. Homestead will host North Side on Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” with first place in the SAC on the line. Andrew Hedrick of Columbia City led all scorers with 28 points while teammate Stratton Fuller added 11.

At Bob Straight Court it was Huntington North over visiting Canterbury 50-37. Levi McElhaney led the Vikings with 15 points while Tiler Carr added 12 on 6-of-6 shooting. Taurean Brown and Davis Cowan both had 10 points to pace the Cavaliers.

In girls action Concordia won its third game in a row by defeating visiting Blackhawk Christian at Eugene Parker Court. The Cadets led by two at the half and went on to win 59-44.