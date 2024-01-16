FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City topped Homestead 68-49, Concordia erased an 18-point deficit to top New Haven 62-48, while the Whitko girls won 69-54 at Wayne to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.

Brady Hartman led the Eagles with 22 points while Matthew Mulligan added 16 points and Aiden Denning 15.

At Armstrong Arena Cole Hayworth and Max Adair led Concordia with 14 points apiece as the Cadets topped host New Haven. Noah Trent added 11 points and Avery Cook had 10 for a balanced Cadets attack. Ajani Washington was the only Bulldog in double figures with 17 points.



Led by head coach and North Side High School graduate Justin Jordan, Whitko improved to 13-3 overall this season with Tuesday’s victory at Wayne.