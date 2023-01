FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont’s Addy Parr tallied a game-high 24 points as Fremont earned a 44-43 road win at Canterbury on Monday night to headline a small slate of area prep basketball action.

Natalie Gochenour added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles while Mckenzie Parnin had 2 points and 11 rebounds.

Canterbury was led by Kiora Bell with 13 points. Isabelle Ellis chipped in with 11 points and 9 rebounds while Annalyse King added 6 points and 10 rebounds.