LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – The Eastside girls won the NECC Tournament title for the first time since 1994 by topping Fairfield 53-24 while Fairfield beat Angola 60-38 for the boys title on Monday night at Lakeland High School.

The finals, which were pushed back from Saturday until Monday due to weather, saw the Blazers light up the net from behind the arc. Eastside beat defending conference tournament champ Fairfield as the Blazers went 12-of-26 (46%) on threes for the game. Syndee Kessler led the Blazers with 20 points while Paige Traxler added 13. Fairfield was led by Madison Jones with 7 points.

In the nightcap Fairfield’s Carson Smith led the way with 18 points while Noah Mast chipped in with 14 points for the Falcons, who led the Hornets 32-20 at the half and 48-26 after three quarters. It is Fairfield’s first NECC Boys Basketball Tournament title since 1999.