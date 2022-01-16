1/15 Prep Basketball Recap – Garrett, Central Noble win NECC basketball titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett captured their first NECC title in girls basketball since 2004, while Central Noble took home the title in the boys’ tournament for the third straight year.

Jay County also swept the ACAC tournament titles in boys and girls hoops.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson 59, Hamilton Southeastern 53

Austin 60, Clarksville 50

Bloomfield 29, S. Knox 21

Bloomington South 65, Eastern (Greene) 24

Carroll (Flora) 64, Pioneer 42

Cass 52, Logansport 37

Castle 65, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 61, OT

Castle 71, Christian Co., Ky. 53

Caston 70, W. Central 39

Centralia, Ill. 64, Ev. Reitz 60

Charlestown 41, Borden 39

Cloverdale 34, Parke Heritage 31

Connersville 60, Noblesville 51

Corydon 65, Crawford Co. 52

Crown Point 78, Griffith 25

E. Chicago Central 83, Hammond Science and Tech 31

Eastern (Pekin) 39, Paoli 22

Edgewood 67, Greencastle 30

Elkhart Christian 45, LaVille 40

Ev. Bosse 69, Christian Co., Ky. 53

Ev. Harrison 58, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 53

Faith Christian 72, Attica 30

Floyd Central 58, N. Harrison 43

Forest Park 57, N. Posey 43

Franklin Co. 44, E. Central 37

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 39

Gary 21st Century 85, S. Bend Adams 77

Greensburg 56, S. Dearborn 46

Hamilton Hts. 59, Western Boone 50

Heritage Christian 57, Eastern Hancock 48

Heritage Hills 70, Tecumseh 37

Indpls Chatard 72, Providence Cristo Rey 24

Indpls Ritter 56, University 51

Jac-Cen-Del 90, Waldron 64

Jasper 48, Washington 43

Jennings Co. 73, Bedford N. Lawrence 48

LaCrosse 45, Tri-County 43

LaPorte 67, S. Bend Clay 54

Lafayette Jeff 73, Indpls Tindley 62

Lawrenceburg 49, N. Decatur 39

McCracken County, Ky. 58, Ev. Central 49

N. Central (Farmersburg) 76, Vincennes Rivet 24

N. Putnam 76, Monrovia 52

New Albany 58, Scottsburg 38

New Castle 85, Rushville 46

New Haven 56, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49

New Palestine 70, Mooresville 54

Northeastern 66, Knightstown 37

Northwestern 54, Clinton Central 38

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 66, LaPorte LaLumiere 61

Orleans 47, Lanesville 29

Pendleton Hts. 81, Shelbyville 69

Perry Central 53, Breckinridge Co., Ky. 45

Pike Central 52, Wood Memorial 37

Plainfield 59, Northview 57

Plymouth 43, Elkhart 42

Portage 68, Boone Grove 47

Providence 48, Jeffersonville 45

Randolph Southern 55, Centerville 30

Rising Sun 46, Morristown 44

Rossville 85, Frankfort 76

S. Bend Trinity 49, Lakeland Christian 35

S. Decatur 79, Southwestern (Shelby) 67

S. Ripley 67, Switzerland Co. 41

S. Spencer 69, Tell City 42

Seeger 56, Fountain Central 52

Seymour 52, Columbus East 42

Sheridan 76, Elwood 49

Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 26

Speedway 53, Union Co. 25Sullivan 84, Vincennes 47

Tri-Central 67, Anderson Prep Academy 27

Valparaiso 64, S. Bend Washington 47

Warsaw 51, Peru 40

Western 64, Taylor 62

Westfield 54, Culver Academy 52

Winamac 54, Oregon-Davis 43

Winchester 66, Blackford 65

Allen County Conference Tournament Championship

Jay Co. 44, Woodlan 41

Delaware County Tournament Championship

Delta 59, Wapahani 54

Johnson County Tournament Championship

Whiteland 46, Center Grove 43

Marion County Tournament Championship

Indpls N. Central 74, Indpls Ben Davis 73, OT

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship

Central Noble 62, Eastside 44

Southern Roads Conference Tournament Championship

Union (Dugger) 54, Christian Academy of Madison 51

Consolation

Bloomington Lighthouse 73, Cannelton 46

Fifth Place

Bloomington Lighthouse 62, Medora 42

Semifinals

Christian Academy of Madison 59, Columbus Christian 53

Union (Dugger) 59, Pleasant View Christian 49

Seventh Place

Cannelton 51, Seven Oaks Classical 40

Third Place

Columbus Christian 52, Pleasant View Christian 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cambridge City vs. Oldenburg, ppd.

LaPorte LaLumiere vs. Riverside-Brookfield, Ill., ccd.

Owen Valley vs. Clay City, ppd.

Shenandoah vs. Monroe Central, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 54, Lafayette Jeff 48

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Floyd Central 28

Bethany Christian 46, S. Bend Trinity 21

Bloomington South 59, Ev. Central 31

Blue River 74, Randolph Southern 33

Carmel 73, Mishawaka Marian 38

Cascade 77, Indpls Scecina 32

Castle 66, Ev. Reitz 43

Caston 57, Tri-County 24

Center Grove 51, Seymour 31

Clinton Central 70, Faith Christian 49

Columbus East 82, New Albany 42

Columbus North 41, Lawrenceburg 29

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 50, Frontier 37

Crawfordsville 65, Monrovia 51\

Crothersville 35, Union (Dugger) 34

Crown Point 56, Merrillville 36

E. Central 70, Northeastern 32

Eastbrook 54, Oak Hill 27

Elkhart 63, LaPorte 39

Eminence 58, Indpls Irvington 24

Ev. Memorial 52, Linton 33

Ev. North 49, Jasper 23

Forest Park 51, Barr-Reeve 27

Franklin Co. 53, Hagerstown 31

Frankton 41, Madison-Grant 37

Glenn 56, Winamac 27

Greenwood 37, Eastern (Greene) 23

Griffith 34, Hanover Central 25

Guerin Catholic 48, Lebanon 27

Hamilton Hts. 48, Tipton 29

Heritage Hills 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 25

Hobart 54, Hammond Morton 39

Huntington North 54, Columbia City 43

Indpls Pike 60, Indpls Ben Davis 57

Indpls Tindley 54, Providence Cristo Rey 19

Jennings Co. 67, Brownstown 42

Jimtown 37, S. Bend Clay 36

Kokomo 62, Indpls Tech 13

Lafayette Harrison 53, Richmond 30

Lake Central 59, Portage 46

Lake Station 55, Calumet 8

Lakeland Christian 58, W. Central 54, OT

Lanesville 36, Eastern (Pekin) 25

Logansport 48, Marion 36

Maconaquah 62, Taylor 29

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 54, Shelbyville 26

N. Posey 45, Pike Central 44

N. Putnam 52, Western Boone 44

N. White 51, S. Newton 4

Northridge 61, NorthWood 16

Norwell 56, Bellmont 23

Oldenburg 51, Indiana Deaf 25

Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 35

Penn 73, Ft. Wayne South 48

Pioneer 52, Argos 39

Plainfield 57, Tri-West 50

Plymouth 67, Concord 43

River Forest 60, Oregon-Davis 52

Rushville 56, Pendleton Hts. 45

S. Adams 51, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 25

S. Bend Adams 69, Gary 21st Century 8

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 68, Michigan City Marquette 47

Salem 38, Jeffersonville 35

Shakamak 48, Bloomington Lighthouse 6

Silver Creek 60, Austin 24

Southridge 46, Loogootee 39

Southwood 72, Whitko 46

Speedway 42, Beech Grove 20

Tippecanoe Valley 45, Rochester 40

Trinity Christian, Ky. 61, Evansville Christian 41

Valparaiso 51, Gary West 26

Vincennes 63, S. Knox 53

Vincennes Rivet 50, Ev. Mater Dei 46

Waldron 55, Eastern Hancock 44

Washington 81, Gibson Southern 75, 2OT

Washington Twp. 54, Hebron 25

Wawasee 43, Mishawaka 24

Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 61, Evansville Christian 41

Allen County Conference Tournament Championship

Jay Co. 38, Woodlan 31

Culver Academy Classic

Indianapolis Homeschool 46, Culver Academy 37

Indianapolis Homeschool 68, Lowell 29

Lowell 32, Culver Academy 25

Delaware County Tournament Championship

Wapahani 44, Yorktown 33

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship

Garrett 70, Angola 42

Pioneer Conference Playoffs Championship

University 74, Greenwood Christian 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Indpls Roncalli vs. Martinsville, ppd.

N. Central (Farmersburg) vs. White River Valley, ppd.

S. Vermillion vs. Clay City, ppd.

Switzerland Co. vs. New Washington, ppd.