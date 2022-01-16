1/15 Prep Basketball Recap – Garrett, Central Noble win NECC basketball titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett captured their first NECC title in girls basketball since 2004, while Central Noble took home the title in the boys’ tournament for the third straight year.
Jay County also swept the ACAC tournament titles in boys and girls hoops.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson 59, Hamilton Southeastern 53
Austin 60, Clarksville 50
Bloomfield 29, S. Knox 21
Bloomington South 65, Eastern (Greene) 24
Carroll (Flora) 64, Pioneer 42
Cass 52, Logansport 37
Castle 65, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 61, OT
Castle 71, Christian Co., Ky. 53
Caston 70, W. Central 39
Centralia, Ill. 64, Ev. Reitz 60
Charlestown 41, Borden 39
Cloverdale 34, Parke Heritage 31
Connersville 60, Noblesville 51
Corydon 65, Crawford Co. 52
Crown Point 78, Griffith 25
E. Chicago Central 83, Hammond Science and Tech 31
Eastern (Pekin) 39, Paoli 22
Edgewood 67, Greencastle 30
Elkhart Christian 45, LaVille 40
Ev. Bosse 69, Christian Co., Ky. 53
Ev. Harrison 58, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 53
Faith Christian 72, Attica 30
Floyd Central 58, N. Harrison 43
Forest Park 57, N. Posey 43
Franklin Co. 44, E. Central 37
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 39
Gary 21st Century 85, S. Bend Adams 77
Greensburg 56, S. Dearborn 46
Hamilton Hts. 59, Western Boone 50
Heritage Christian 57, Eastern Hancock 48
Heritage Hills 70, Tecumseh 37
Indpls Chatard 72, Providence Cristo Rey 24
Indpls Ritter 56, University 51
Jac-Cen-Del 90, Waldron 64
Jasper 48, Washington 43
Jennings Co. 73, Bedford N. Lawrence 48
LaCrosse 45, Tri-County 43
LaPorte 67, S. Bend Clay 54
Lafayette Jeff 73, Indpls Tindley 62
Lawrenceburg 49, N. Decatur 39
McCracken County, Ky. 58, Ev. Central 49
N. Central (Farmersburg) 76, Vincennes Rivet 24
N. Putnam 76, Monrovia 52
New Albany 58, Scottsburg 38
New Castle 85, Rushville 46
New Haven 56, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49
New Palestine 70, Mooresville 54
Northeastern 66, Knightstown 37
Northwestern 54, Clinton Central 38
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 66, LaPorte LaLumiere 61
Orleans 47, Lanesville 29
Pendleton Hts. 81, Shelbyville 69
Perry Central 53, Breckinridge Co., Ky. 45
Pike Central 52, Wood Memorial 37
Plainfield 59, Northview 57
Plymouth 43, Elkhart 42
Portage 68, Boone Grove 47
Providence 48, Jeffersonville 45
Randolph Southern 55, Centerville 30
Rising Sun 46, Morristown 44
Rossville 85, Frankfort 76
S. Bend Trinity 49, Lakeland Christian 35
S. Decatur 79, Southwestern (Shelby) 67
S. Ripley 67, Switzerland Co. 41
S. Spencer 69, Tell City 42
Seeger 56, Fountain Central 52
Seymour 52, Columbus East 42
Sheridan 76, Elwood 49
Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 26
Speedway 53, Union Co. 25Sullivan 84, Vincennes 47
Tri-Central 67, Anderson Prep Academy 27
Valparaiso 64, S. Bend Washington 47
Warsaw 51, Peru 40
Western 64, Taylor 62
Westfield 54, Culver Academy 52
Winamac 54, Oregon-Davis 43
Winchester 66, Blackford 65
Allen County Conference Tournament Championship
Jay Co. 44, Woodlan 41
Delaware County Tournament Championship
Delta 59, Wapahani 54
Johnson County Tournament Championship
Whiteland 46, Center Grove 43
Marion County Tournament Championship
Indpls N. Central 74, Indpls Ben Davis 73, OT
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Central Noble 62, Eastside 44
Southern Roads Conference Tournament Championship
Union (Dugger) 54, Christian Academy of Madison 51
Consolation
Bloomington Lighthouse 73, Cannelton 46
Fifth Place
Bloomington Lighthouse 62, Medora 42
Semifinals
Christian Academy of Madison 59, Columbus Christian 53
Union (Dugger) 59, Pleasant View Christian 49
Seventh Place
Cannelton 51, Seven Oaks Classical 40
Third Place
Columbus Christian 52, Pleasant View Christian 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cambridge City vs. Oldenburg, ppd.
LaPorte LaLumiere vs. Riverside-Brookfield, Ill., ccd.
Owen Valley vs. Clay City, ppd.
Shenandoah vs. Monroe Central, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 54, Lafayette Jeff 48
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Floyd Central 28
Bethany Christian 46, S. Bend Trinity 21
Bloomington South 59, Ev. Central 31
Blue River 74, Randolph Southern 33
Carmel 73, Mishawaka Marian 38
Cascade 77, Indpls Scecina 32
Castle 66, Ev. Reitz 43
Caston 57, Tri-County 24
Center Grove 51, Seymour 31
Clinton Central 70, Faith Christian 49
Columbus East 82, New Albany 42
Columbus North 41, Lawrenceburg 29
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 50, Frontier 37
Crawfordsville 65, Monrovia 51\
Crothersville 35, Union (Dugger) 34
Crown Point 56, Merrillville 36
E. Central 70, Northeastern 32
Eastbrook 54, Oak Hill 27
Elkhart 63, LaPorte 39
Eminence 58, Indpls Irvington 24
Ev. Memorial 52, Linton 33
Ev. North 49, Jasper 23
Forest Park 51, Barr-Reeve 27
Franklin Co. 53, Hagerstown 31
Frankton 41, Madison-Grant 37
Glenn 56, Winamac 27
Greenwood 37, Eastern (Greene) 23
Griffith 34, Hanover Central 25
Guerin Catholic 48, Lebanon 27
Hamilton Hts. 48, Tipton 29
Heritage Hills 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 25
Hobart 54, Hammond Morton 39
Huntington North 54, Columbia City 43
Indpls Pike 60, Indpls Ben Davis 57
Indpls Tindley 54, Providence Cristo Rey 19
Jennings Co. 67, Brownstown 42
Jimtown 37, S. Bend Clay 36
Kokomo 62, Indpls Tech 13
Lafayette Harrison 53, Richmond 30
Lake Central 59, Portage 46
Lake Station 55, Calumet 8
Lakeland Christian 58, W. Central 54, OT
Lanesville 36, Eastern (Pekin) 25
Logansport 48, Marion 36
Maconaquah 62, Taylor 29
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 54, Shelbyville 26
N. Posey 45, Pike Central 44
N. Putnam 52, Western Boone 44
N. White 51, S. Newton 4
Northridge 61, NorthWood 16
Norwell 56, Bellmont 23
Oldenburg 51, Indiana Deaf 25
Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 35
Penn 73, Ft. Wayne South 48
Pioneer 52, Argos 39
Plainfield 57, Tri-West 50
Plymouth 67, Concord 43
River Forest 60, Oregon-Davis 52
Rushville 56, Pendleton Hts. 45
S. Adams 51, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 25
S. Bend Adams 69, Gary 21st Century 8
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 68, Michigan City Marquette 47
Salem 38, Jeffersonville 35
Shakamak 48, Bloomington Lighthouse 6
Silver Creek 60, Austin 24
Southridge 46, Loogootee 39
Southwood 72, Whitko 46
Speedway 42, Beech Grove 20
Tippecanoe Valley 45, Rochester 40
Trinity Christian, Ky. 61, Evansville Christian 41
Valparaiso 51, Gary West 26
Vincennes 63, S. Knox 53
Vincennes Rivet 50, Ev. Mater Dei 46
Waldron 55, Eastern Hancock 44
Washington 81, Gibson Southern 75, 2OT
Washington Twp. 54, Hebron 25
Wawasee 43, Mishawaka 24
Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 61, Evansville Christian 41
Allen County Conference Tournament Championship
Jay Co. 38, Woodlan 31
Culver Academy Classic
Indianapolis Homeschool 46, Culver Academy 37
Indianapolis Homeschool 68, Lowell 29
Lowell 32, Culver Academy 25
Delaware County Tournament Championship
Wapahani 44, Yorktown 33
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Garrett 70, Angola 42
Pioneer Conference Playoffs Championship
University 74, Greenwood Christian 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Indpls Roncalli vs. Martinsville, ppd.
N. Central (Farmersburg) vs. White River Valley, ppd.
S. Vermillion vs. Clay City, ppd.
Switzerland Co. vs. New Washington, ppd.