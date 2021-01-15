1/15 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

1/15/21 INDIANA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
ACAC Tournament Semifinals
South Adams — Adams Central —
Jay County vs. Bluffton canceled; Bluffton advances
NECC Tournament Semifinals
West Noble — Angola —
Central Noble — Westview —
Homestead — Snider —
Carroll — Bishop Luers —
Bishop Dwenger — Wayne —
Concordia — South Side —
Northrop — North Side —
New Haven — Leo —
Bellmont — Norwell —
East Noble — DeKalb —
Tippecanoe Valley — Rochester —
Northfield — North Miami —
Southwood — Whitko —
Maconaquah — Peru —
Wabash — Manchester —
Warsaw — Goshen —
Wawasee — Mishawaka —
Plymouth — Concord —
NorthWood — Northridge —
Eastbrook — Oak Hill —
Indianapolis Tech — Marion —
1/15/21 INDIANA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
ACAC Tournament Semifinals
Jay County — Bluffton —
South Adams — Adams Central —
NECC Tournament Semifinals
Fairfield — Angola —
Westview — Lakeland —
Homestead — Snider —
Carroll — Bishop Luers —
Bishop Dwenger — Wayne —
Northrop — North Side —
Northfield — North Miami —