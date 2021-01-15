1/15 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) - Adams Central football standout Joe Collier is taking his talent to the next level as the senior signed to play at Indiana Wesleyan on Thursday night.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds Collier played both defensive end and tight end for the Jets. He helped Adams Central go 8-3 this past fall. Over the last three seasons the Jets have racked up a record of 33-6.