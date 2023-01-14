BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 1976, Adams Central is bringing home an ACAC tournament title in boys basketball after stunning Woodlan, 59-48, on Saturday night.

Isaac Schultz was named tournament MVP after leading Adams Central with 20 points in the win. Braden Smith led Woodlan with 17 points.

In the ACAC girls basketball matchup, Purdue Fort Wayne signee Renna Schwieterman led Jay County to their third straight conference tourney title in a 58-27 win.

Meanwhile in Garrett, the NECC tournament wrapped up with Fairfield girls and West Noble boys taking home hardware on Saturday night.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Anderson 72, Lafayette Jeff 35

Andrean 55, N. Judson 28

Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 57, Cambridge City 17

Batesville 52, Hauser 48

Bedford N. Lawrence 63, Floyd Central 16

Bethany Christian 49, S. Bend Trinity 14

Cascade 90, Indpls Scecina 31

Caston 50, Tri-County 37

Center Grove 37, Seymour 35

Clay City 50, S. Vermillion 18

Columbia City 41, Huntington North 39

Columbus East 80, New Albany 55

Columbus North 66, Lawrenceburg 32

Corydon 46, Madison 30

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 64, Frontier 40

Crown Point 56, Merrillville 34

DeKalb 50, E. Noble 36

Dubois 49, W. Washington 43

Eastbrook 45, Oak Hill 23

Eastern (Greene) 48, Greenwood 44

Eastern Hancock 84, Waldron 28

Eminence 55, Indpls Lutheran 35

Evansville Central 46, Bloomington South 32

Evansville Memorial 51, Linton 44

Evansville North 54, Jasper 42

Faith Christian 49, Clinton Central 48

Franklin Central 60, Greenfield 44

Franklin Co. 49, Hagerstown 10

Frankton 55, Madison-Grant 33

Ft. Wayne Luers 74, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 12

Guerin Catholic 46, Lebanon 45, OT

Hamilton Hts. 52, Tipton 37

Hammond Noll 55, Simeon, Ill. 51

Hanover Central 61, Griffith 22

Heritage Hills 45, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27

Indpls Ben Davis 61, Indpls Pike 33

Indpls Brebeuf 55, Indpls Herron 13

Indpls Roncalli 51, Martinsville 20

Jeffersonville 71, Evansville Reitz 49

Jennings Co. 47, Brownstown 38

Kankakee Valley 64, Munster 55

Kokomo 70, Indpls Tech 30

Lafayette Catholic 60, Benton Central 43

Lafayette Harrison 57, Richmond 24

Lake Central 41, Portage 33

Lake Station 80, Calumet 28

Lanesville 50, Eastern (Pekin) 20

Lawrence Central 31, Kettering Alter, Ohio 29

Leo 38, New Haven 35

Logansport 60, Marion 27

Maconaquah 49, Taylor 10

Madison Shawe 54, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32

Michigan City Marquette 48, Gary 21st Century 6

Mishawaka Marian 56, Carmel 43

Monrovia 64, Crawfordsville 39

Morgan Park, Ill. 40, Hammond Central 19

Morristown 37, Edinburgh 16

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Shelbyville 33

N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, White River Valley 50

N. Posey 66, Pike Central 31

Northridge 54, NorthWood 38

Norwell 46, Bellmont 43

Oldenburg 35, S. Ripley 31

Oregon-Davis 57, River Forest 52

Pendleton Hts. 65, Rushville 34

Pioneer 56, Argos 45

Plymouth 52, Concord 38

Providence 57, Henryville 26

Randolph Southern 42, Shenandoah 37

S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Westville 21

Shakamak 67, Bloomington Lighthouse 25

Silver Creek 69, Austin 15

Southridge 47, Loogootee 21

Speedway 52, Beech Grove 28

Switzerland Co. 47, New Washington 38

Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 69, Bowman Academy 22

Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 69, E. Central 22

Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 15

Union (Dugger) 49, Crothersville 32

Union Co. 48, Union City 34

Valparaiso 71, Gary West 14

Vincennes (South Knox— 43, Vincennes 36, OT

Vincennes Rivet 45, Evansville Mater Dei 39

W. Central 59, Lakeland Christian 49

Wabash 57, Manchester 46

Warsaw 63, Goshen 27

Washington 52, Gibson Southern 51

Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 20

Wawasee 40, Mishawaka 36

Westfield 46, Indian Creek 43

Wheeler 41, Whiting 37

Winamac 41, Glenn 34

Allen County Conference Tournament

Championship

Jay Co. 58, Woodlan 27

Culver Academy Classic

Culver Academy 38, Lowell 36

Culver Academy 54, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 30

Lowell 54, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 30

Delaware County Tournament

Championship

Wapahani 57, Cowan 15

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Championship

Fairfield 56, Central Noble 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship

University 55, Bethesda Christian 28

Fifth Place

Indpls Shortridge 47, Muncie Burris 15

Third Place

Indpls Park Tudor 58, Anderson Prep Academy 45

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Anderson 71, Hamilton Southeastern 66

Andrean 56, Lafayette Catholic 34

Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 63, Cambridge City 62

Bethesda Christian 53, Crawfordsville 48

Bloomfield 36, Vincennes (South Knox— 32, OT

Bloomington North 64, Evansville North 51

Borden 61, Charlestown 59, OT

Carmel 74, Ft. Wayne Snider 33

Carroll (Flora) 75, Pioneer 29

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58, New Haven 52

Caston 60, W. Central 53

Centerville 71, Randolph Southern 65

Christian Co., Ky. 66, Castle 59

Clay City 67, Owen Valley 54

Connersville 57, Noblesville 46

Corydon 65, Crawford Co. 45

Crown Point 57, Griffith 33

Delphi 34, N. Newton 31

E. Central 46, Franklin Co. 34

Eastern (Pekin) 53, Paoli 47

Edgewood 41, Greencastle 39

Elkhart 65, Plymouth 43

Evansville Bosse 70, Rock Creek Academy 68

Evansville Central 51, Robinson, Ill. 45

Evansville Harrison 71, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 54

Evansville Reitz 61, North Hopkins, Ky. 37

Faith Christian 56, Attica 20

Floyd Central 56, N. Harrison 47

Fountain Central 65, Seeger 56, OT

Frankfort 61, Rossville 52

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Ft. Wayne Luers 50

Gary 21st Century 76, Michigan City Marquette 65

Gibson Southern 57, Boonville 45

Greenfield 57, Eastern Hancock 46

Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 60

Hamilton Hts. 79, Western Boone 73, 3OT

Hammond Central 84, Morgan Park, Ill. 50

Hauser 72, Morristown 36

Henryville 49, Clarksville 45

Heritage Hills 71, Tecumseh 62

Hopkinsville, Ky. 99, Evansville Bosse 59

Illiana Christian 50, Hobart 35

Indiana Deaf 59, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 32

Indpls Chatard 65, Providence Cristo Rey 27

Jac-Cen-Del 52, Waldron 46

Jasper 60, Washington 23

Jennings Co. 51, Bedford N. Lawrence 40

Kouts 55, Rensselaer 49

LaVille 65, Elkhart Christian 63

Lafayette Harrison 73, W. Lafayette 36

Lakeland Christian 31, S. Bend Trinity 28

Lawrenceburg 53, N. Decatur 47

Liberty Christian 63, Muncie Burris 52

Logansport 45, Cass 44

Maconaquah 92, Eastern (Greentown) 55

Madison Shawe 55, Cornerstone Christian, Ky. 48

Marion 67, Homestead 59

Mishawaka Marian 68, S. Bend Adams 57

Munster 59, Merrillville 47

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Vincennes Rivet 25

N. Posey 58, Forest Park 38

N. Putnam 69, Monrovia 62

N. Vermillion 58, Danville Schlarman, Ill. 35

New Castle 63, Rushville 29

New Washington 69, Trinity Lutheran 63

Northeastern 56, Knightstown 33

Northwestern 76, Clinton Central 36

Orleans 64, Lanesville 26

Pike Central 49, Wood Memorial 34

Plainfield 70, Northview 48

Providence 58, Jeffersonville 49

Riverside-Brookfield, Ill. 69, LaPorte LaLumiere 57

S. Bend Washington 49, Valparaiso 40

S. Decatur 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 60, OT

S. Ripley 50, Switzerland Co. 30

S. Spencer 67, Tell City 17

Scottsburg 65, New Albany 57

Seymour 44, Columbus East 32

Shelbyville 58, Pendleton Hts. 55

Sheridan 50, Elwood 40

Shoals 61, Springs Valley 56

Southmont 59, Riverton Parke 51

Southridge 60, Princeton 42

Springfield Southeast, Ill. 59, Evansville Reitz 54

Tolono Unity, Ill. 52, Ev. Day 40

Tri-Central 82, Anderson Prep Academy 54

Tri-County 45, Tri-Township 33

Triton Central 84, Milan 55

University 61, Indpls Ritter 53

Vincennes 60, Sullivan 57

Warsaw 62, Peru 52

Western 44, Taylor 38

Wheeler 51, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 49

Whiting 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 50

Winamac 63, Oregon-Davis 44

Allen County Conference Tournament

Championship

Adams Central 59, Woodlan 48, OT

Delaware County Tournament

Championship

Wapahani 62, Yorktown 45

Johnson County Tournament

Championship

Center Grove 65, Franklin 56

Marion County Tournament

Championship

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 40