BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 1976, Adams Central is bringing home an ACAC tournament title in boys basketball after stunning Woodlan, 59-48, on Saturday night.
Isaac Schultz was named tournament MVP after leading Adams Central with 20 points in the win. Braden Smith led Woodlan with 17 points.
In the ACAC girls basketball matchup, Purdue Fort Wayne signee Renna Schwieterman led Jay County to their third straight conference tourney title in a 58-27 win.
Meanwhile in Garrett, the NECC tournament wrapped up with Fairfield girls and West Noble boys taking home hardware on Saturday night.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Anderson 72, Lafayette Jeff 35
Andrean 55, N. Judson 28
Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 57, Cambridge City 17
Batesville 52, Hauser 48
Bedford N. Lawrence 63, Floyd Central 16
Bethany Christian 49, S. Bend Trinity 14
Cascade 90, Indpls Scecina 31
Caston 50, Tri-County 37
Center Grove 37, Seymour 35
Clay City 50, S. Vermillion 18
Columbia City 41, Huntington North 39
Columbus East 80, New Albany 55
Columbus North 66, Lawrenceburg 32
Corydon 46, Madison 30
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 64, Frontier 40
Crown Point 56, Merrillville 34
DeKalb 50, E. Noble 36
Dubois 49, W. Washington 43
Eastbrook 45, Oak Hill 23
Eastern (Greene) 48, Greenwood 44
Eastern Hancock 84, Waldron 28
Eminence 55, Indpls Lutheran 35
Evansville Central 46, Bloomington South 32
Evansville Memorial 51, Linton 44
Evansville North 54, Jasper 42
Faith Christian 49, Clinton Central 48
Franklin Central 60, Greenfield 44
Franklin Co. 49, Hagerstown 10
Frankton 55, Madison-Grant 33
Ft. Wayne Luers 74, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 12
Guerin Catholic 46, Lebanon 45, OT
Hamilton Hts. 52, Tipton 37
Hammond Noll 55, Simeon, Ill. 51
Hanover Central 61, Griffith 22
Heritage Hills 45, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27
Indpls Ben Davis 61, Indpls Pike 33
Indpls Brebeuf 55, Indpls Herron 13
Indpls Roncalli 51, Martinsville 20
Jeffersonville 71, Evansville Reitz 49
Jennings Co. 47, Brownstown 38
Kankakee Valley 64, Munster 55
Kokomo 70, Indpls Tech 30
Lafayette Catholic 60, Benton Central 43
Lafayette Harrison 57, Richmond 24
Lake Central 41, Portage 33
Lake Station 80, Calumet 28
Lanesville 50, Eastern (Pekin) 20
Lawrence Central 31, Kettering Alter, Ohio 29
Leo 38, New Haven 35
Logansport 60, Marion 27
Maconaquah 49, Taylor 10
Madison Shawe 54, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32
Michigan City Marquette 48, Gary 21st Century 6
Mishawaka Marian 56, Carmel 43
Monrovia 64, Crawfordsville 39
Morgan Park, Ill. 40, Hammond Central 19
Morristown 37, Edinburgh 16
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Shelbyville 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, White River Valley 50
N. Posey 66, Pike Central 31
Northridge 54, NorthWood 38
Norwell 46, Bellmont 43
Oldenburg 35, S. Ripley 31
Oregon-Davis 57, River Forest 52
Pendleton Hts. 65, Rushville 34
Pioneer 56, Argos 45
Plymouth 52, Concord 38
Providence 57, Henryville 26
Randolph Southern 42, Shenandoah 37
S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Westville 21
Shakamak 67, Bloomington Lighthouse 25
Silver Creek 69, Austin 15
Southridge 47, Loogootee 21
Speedway 52, Beech Grove 28
Switzerland Co. 47, New Washington 38
Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 69, Bowman Academy 22
Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 69, E. Central 22
Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 15
Union (Dugger) 49, Crothersville 32
Union Co. 48, Union City 34
Valparaiso 71, Gary West 14
Vincennes (South Knox— 43, Vincennes 36, OT
Vincennes Rivet 45, Evansville Mater Dei 39
W. Central 59, Lakeland Christian 49
Wabash 57, Manchester 46
Warsaw 63, Goshen 27
Washington 52, Gibson Southern 51
Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 20
Wawasee 40, Mishawaka 36
Westfield 46, Indian Creek 43
Wheeler 41, Whiting 37
Winamac 41, Glenn 34
Allen County Conference Tournament
Championship
Jay Co. 58, Woodlan 27
Culver Academy Classic
Culver Academy 38, Lowell 36
Culver Academy 54, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 30
Lowell 54, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 30
Delaware County Tournament
Championship
Wapahani 57, Cowan 15
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Championship
Fairfield 56, Central Noble 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship
University 55, Bethesda Christian 28
Fifth Place
Indpls Shortridge 47, Muncie Burris 15
Third Place
Indpls Park Tudor 58, Anderson Prep Academy 45
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Anderson 71, Hamilton Southeastern 66
Andrean 56, Lafayette Catholic 34
Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 63, Cambridge City 62
Bethesda Christian 53, Crawfordsville 48
Bloomfield 36, Vincennes (South Knox— 32, OT
Bloomington North 64, Evansville North 51
Borden 61, Charlestown 59, OT
Carmel 74, Ft. Wayne Snider 33
Carroll (Flora) 75, Pioneer 29
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58, New Haven 52
Caston 60, W. Central 53
Centerville 71, Randolph Southern 65
Christian Co., Ky. 66, Castle 59
Clay City 67, Owen Valley 54
Connersville 57, Noblesville 46
Corydon 65, Crawford Co. 45
Crown Point 57, Griffith 33
Delphi 34, N. Newton 31
E. Central 46, Franklin Co. 34
Eastern (Pekin) 53, Paoli 47
Edgewood 41, Greencastle 39
Elkhart 65, Plymouth 43
Evansville Bosse 70, Rock Creek Academy 68
Evansville Central 51, Robinson, Ill. 45
Evansville Harrison 71, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 54
Evansville Reitz 61, North Hopkins, Ky. 37
Faith Christian 56, Attica 20
Floyd Central 56, N. Harrison 47
Fountain Central 65, Seeger 56, OT
Frankfort 61, Rossville 52
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Ft. Wayne Luers 50
Gary 21st Century 76, Michigan City Marquette 65
Gibson Southern 57, Boonville 45
Greenfield 57, Eastern Hancock 46
Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 60
Hamilton Hts. 79, Western Boone 73, 3OT
Hammond Central 84, Morgan Park, Ill. 50
Hauser 72, Morristown 36
Henryville 49, Clarksville 45
Heritage Hills 71, Tecumseh 62
Hopkinsville, Ky. 99, Evansville Bosse 59
Illiana Christian 50, Hobart 35
Indiana Deaf 59, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 32
Indpls Chatard 65, Providence Cristo Rey 27
Jac-Cen-Del 52, Waldron 46
Jasper 60, Washington 23
Jennings Co. 51, Bedford N. Lawrence 40
Kouts 55, Rensselaer 49
LaVille 65, Elkhart Christian 63
Lafayette Harrison 73, W. Lafayette 36
Lakeland Christian 31, S. Bend Trinity 28
Lawrenceburg 53, N. Decatur 47
Liberty Christian 63, Muncie Burris 52
Logansport 45, Cass 44
Maconaquah 92, Eastern (Greentown) 55
Madison Shawe 55, Cornerstone Christian, Ky. 48
Marion 67, Homestead 59
Mishawaka Marian 68, S. Bend Adams 57
Munster 59, Merrillville 47
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Vincennes Rivet 25
N. Posey 58, Forest Park 38
N. Putnam 69, Monrovia 62
N. Vermillion 58, Danville Schlarman, Ill. 35
New Castle 63, Rushville 29
New Washington 69, Trinity Lutheran 63
Northeastern 56, Knightstown 33
Northwestern 76, Clinton Central 36
Orleans 64, Lanesville 26
Pike Central 49, Wood Memorial 34
Plainfield 70, Northview 48
Providence 58, Jeffersonville 49
Riverside-Brookfield, Ill. 69, LaPorte LaLumiere 57
S. Bend Washington 49, Valparaiso 40
S. Decatur 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 60, OT
S. Ripley 50, Switzerland Co. 30
S. Spencer 67, Tell City 17
Scottsburg 65, New Albany 57
Seymour 44, Columbus East 32
Shelbyville 58, Pendleton Hts. 55
Sheridan 50, Elwood 40
Shoals 61, Springs Valley 56
Southmont 59, Riverton Parke 51
Southridge 60, Princeton 42
Springfield Southeast, Ill. 59, Evansville Reitz 54
Tolono Unity, Ill. 52, Ev. Day 40
Tri-Central 82, Anderson Prep Academy 54
Tri-County 45, Tri-Township 33
Triton Central 84, Milan 55
University 61, Indpls Ritter 53
Vincennes 60, Sullivan 57
Warsaw 62, Peru 52
Western 44, Taylor 38
Wheeler 51, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 49
Whiting 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 50
Winamac 63, Oregon-Davis 44
Allen County Conference Tournament
Championship
Adams Central 59, Woodlan 48, OT
Delaware County Tournament
Championship
Wapahani 62, Yorktown 45
Johnson County Tournament
Championship
Center Grove 65, Franklin 56
Marion County Tournament
Championship
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 40