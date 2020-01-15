1/14 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Purdue's Matt Painter, North Carolina's Roy Williams, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, and Illinois' Brad Underwood were among the big coaching names in the Summit City on Tuesday night to watch 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian host Homestead in a sold out gymnasium.

Also at the game were Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman, MSU assistant Dane Fife, and IU's associate head coach Tom Ostrom.