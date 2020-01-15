1/14 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (11) 10-0 256 1
- Bloomington South (2) 13-0 230 2
- Lawrence Central 11-1 194 3
- Lafayette Jeff 12-1 170 6
- Brownsburg 11-1 150 7
- Fishers 12-2 96 4
- S. Bend Adams 12-1 71 NR
(tie) Warren Central 8-2 71 5
- Columbus North 11-2 67 10
- Indpls Pike 9-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes:
Floyd Central 48. Carroll (Allen) 34. Westfield 30. Indianapolis Attucks 23. Chesterton 20. Carmel 18. Lake Central 16. Indpls Cathedral 6. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (12) 11-1 258 1
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s (1) 8-1 197 4
- Heritage Hills 8-3 188 3
- Danville 11-2 168 2
- Norwell 10-1 140 6
- Greensburg 10-2 127 7
- Indian Creek 9-1 117 T10
- Mishawaka Marian 6-2 86 T10
- Delta 7-2 56 5
- Hammond 7-2 49 NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington 39. Indpls Brebeuf 25. Mississinewa 22. Ft. Wayne Luers 21. Connersville 20. Sullivan 16. Ev. Bosse 13. Beech Grove 12. NorthWood 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 10-1 260 1
- Shenandoah 9-1 230 2
- Ev. Mater Dei 9-1 175 5
- Linton-Stockton 12-2 164 4
- S. Decatur 10-0 163 6
- Tipton 11-1 143 7
- Prairie Hts. 10-1 124 3
- Blackford 8-2 90 8
- Paoli 10-2 59 10
- Forest Park 9-2 40 9
Others receiving votes:
S. Spencer 36. University 22. Wapahani 21. Indpls Howe 10. Lapel 9. Westview 8. Indpls Covenant Christian 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (12) 12-0 258 1
- Greenwood Christian 10-0 213 2
- Gary 21st Century (1) 11-2 210 3
- Kouts 9-0 194 4
- Lafayette Catholic 8-2 143 7
- Bloomfield 8-2 131 6
- Covington 8-3 113 5
- Loogootee 10-3 110 8
- Providence Cristo Rey 10-2 69 9
- W. Washington 6-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes:
N. Daviess 33. Dubois 21. Christian Academy 18. Southwestern (Shelby) 7. New Washington 6.