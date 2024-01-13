BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County girls basketball completed a rare 4-peat for the ACAC Tournament title by topping Woodlan, 61-40 at South Adams High School’s Stardome.

Sophie Saxman was named ACAC Tournament MVP after finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and six steals. Hallie Schwieterman led the Patriots in scoring with 19 points. Meanwhile, Molly Muhlenkamp also finished in double figures with 10 points.

In the boys game, Adams Central shook off an upset-minded Heritage, 74-43, to claim back-to-back ACAC Tournament championships. Isaac Schultz was named tournament MVP for a second straight year.

Meanwhile, in a potential preview of what’s to come in Class 2A Sectional 37, Bishop Luers held off Blackhawk Christian in a 77-65 win.