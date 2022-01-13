1/13 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk Christian tops Bethany Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 11 Blackhawk Christian got 17 points from sophomore Allie Boyer to lead the Braves to a 52-38 win against visiting Bethany Christian to headline area prep hoops on Thursday night.
Aubrie Swain added 11 points and Hailee Kline 10 for the Braves, who improve to 14-6 with the win.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 46, Oregon-Davis 40
Austin 59, N. Harrison 42
Bloomfield 46, Clay City 31
Boone Grove 38, Wheeler 23
Borden 43, Orleans 42
Carmel 60, Columbus North 26
Chesterton 50, LaPorte 16
Christian Academy 42, Clarksville 24
Columbus Christian 56, Crothersville 38
Crawfordsville 61, Riverton Parke 44
E. Central 62, Richmond 38
Edwardsburg, Mich. 63, Concord 24
Elkhart 64, Bremen 55
Eminence 55, Indiana Math and Science Academy 24
Ev. North 81, Vincennes 32
Frankton 60, Tipton 58, OT
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 52, Bethany Christian 38
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 27, Ft. Wayne North 24
Gibson Southern 58, Tecumseh 54
Glenn 64, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 60
Hammond Noll 57, E. Chicago Central 16
Indpls Brebeuf 54, Bethesda Christian 39
Indpls Herron 52, Providence Cristo Rey 12
Indpls N. Central 48, Center Grove 38
Indpls Park Tudor 55, Indpls Lutheran 17
Kokomo 48, Logansport 29
Lanesville 58, Rock Creek Academy 18
Lawrence Central 61, Lawrence North 55
Milan 45, Madison Shawe 39
Mooresville 45, Bloomington South 31
Muncie Central 38, Monroe Central 29
N. Judson 47, Michigan City Marquette 32
N. Knox 52, Shoals 28
N. Vermillion 30, Shakamak 29
Princeton 37, Wood Memorial 33
S. Adams 54, Adams Central 32
S. Bend Washington 74, S. Bend Adams 26
S. Knox 54, N. Daviess 24
S. Ripley 40, Rising Sun 24
S. Spencer 41, Southridge 29
Salem 71, Scottsburg 59
Southmont 55, Attica 19
Southport 55, Whiteland 51
Speedway 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 36
Switzerland Co. 67, Southwestern (Hanover) 32
Twin Lakes 47, N. White 38
University 58, Indianapolis Homeschool 52
Victory Christian Academy 36, S. Bend Career Academy 14
Vincennes Rivet 60, Loogootee 28
Washington 59, N. Posey 27
Washington Catholic 46, Cannelton 33
Whitko 55, Lakewood Park 46
Winchester 91, Centerville 19
Delaware County Tournament
Semifinal
Wapahani 33, Delta 30
Yorktown 43, Wes-Del 28
Indianapolis City Tournament
Semifinal
Indpls Cathedral 62, Indpls Attucks 29
Indpls Chatard 42, Heritage Christian 39
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Consolation
Central Noble 66, Hamilton 14
Fairfield 44, W. Noble 27
Westview 34, Fremont 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Anderson Prep Academy vs. Tri, ppd.
Edinburgh vs. Indpls Perry Meridian, ppd.
Lafayette Harrison vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Shenandoah vs. Lapel, ppd.
Speedway vs. Sheridan, ppd.
White River Valley vs. Pike Central, ppd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Glenn 11, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7
Greensburg 42, Batesville 34
Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Herron 24
Indpls Attucks 98, Victory College Prep 30
Mishawaka Marian 71, S. Bend Clay 39
Munster 75, Highland 30
Northeast Corner Tournament
Consolation
Angola 72, Hamilton 22
Fairfield 72, Churubusco 36