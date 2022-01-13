1/13 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk Christian tops Bethany Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 11 Blackhawk Christian got 17 points from sophomore Allie Boyer to lead the Braves to a 52-38 win against visiting Bethany Christian to headline area prep hoops on Thursday night.

Aubrie Swain added 11 points and Hailee Kline 10 for the Braves, who improve to 14-6 with the win.

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Argos 46, Oregon-Davis 40

Austin 59, N. Harrison 42

Bloomfield 46, Clay City 31

Boone Grove 38, Wheeler 23

Borden 43, Orleans 42

Carmel 60, Columbus North 26

Chesterton 50, LaPorte 16

Christian Academy 42, Clarksville 24

Columbus Christian 56, Crothersville 38

Crawfordsville 61, Riverton Parke 44

E. Central 62, Richmond 38

Edwardsburg, Mich. 63, Concord 24

Elkhart 64, Bremen 55

Eminence 55, Indiana Math and Science Academy 24

Ev. North 81, Vincennes 32

Frankton 60, Tipton 58, OT

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 52, Bethany Christian 38

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 27, Ft. Wayne North 24

Gibson Southern 58, Tecumseh 54

Glenn 64, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 60

Hammond Noll 57, E. Chicago Central 16

Indpls Brebeuf 54, Bethesda Christian 39

Indpls Herron 52, Providence Cristo Rey 12

Indpls N. Central 48, Center Grove 38

Indpls Park Tudor 55, Indpls Lutheran 17

Kokomo 48, Logansport 29

Lanesville 58, Rock Creek Academy 18

Lawrence Central 61, Lawrence North 55

Milan 45, Madison Shawe 39

Mooresville 45, Bloomington South 31

Muncie Central 38, Monroe Central 29

N. Judson 47, Michigan City Marquette 32

N. Knox 52, Shoals 28

N. Vermillion 30, Shakamak 29

Princeton 37, Wood Memorial 33

S. Adams 54, Adams Central 32

S. Bend Washington 74, S. Bend Adams 26

S. Knox 54, N. Daviess 24

S. Ripley 40, Rising Sun 24

S. Spencer 41, Southridge 29

Salem 71, Scottsburg 59

Southmont 55, Attica 19

Southport 55, Whiteland 51

Speedway 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 36

Switzerland Co. 67, Southwestern (Hanover) 32

Twin Lakes 47, N. White 38

University 58, Indianapolis Homeschool 52

Victory Christian Academy 36, S. Bend Career Academy 14

Vincennes Rivet 60, Loogootee 28

Washington 59, N. Posey 27

Washington Catholic 46, Cannelton 33

Whitko 55, Lakewood Park 46

Winchester 91, Centerville 19

Delaware County Tournament

Semifinal

Wapahani 33, Delta 30

Yorktown 43, Wes-Del 28

Indianapolis City Tournament

Semifinal

Indpls Cathedral 62, Indpls Attucks 29

Indpls Chatard 42, Heritage Christian 39

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Consolation

Central Noble 66, Hamilton 14

Fairfield 44, W. Noble 27

Westview 34, Fremont 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Anderson Prep Academy vs. Tri, ppd.

Edinburgh vs. Indpls Perry Meridian, ppd.

Lafayette Harrison vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Shenandoah vs. Lapel, ppd.

Speedway vs. Sheridan, ppd.

White River Valley vs. Pike Central, ppd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glenn 11, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7

Greensburg 42, Batesville 34

Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Herron 24

Indpls Attucks 98, Victory College Prep 30

Mishawaka Marian 71, S. Bend Clay 39

Munster 75, Highland 30

Northeast Corner Tournament

Consolation

Angola 72, Hamilton 22

Fairfield 72, Churubusco 36