1/13 Prep Hoops Recap – Essegian nets school-record 44 in NECC Tourney win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble’s Connor Essegian set a school single game scoring record with 44 points as the 2A no. 8 Cougars bested 2A no. 15 Churubusco 81-71 in the NECC Boys Tournament Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Prairie Heights High School.

Central Noble advances to face 2A no. 6 Westview in the NECC Semifinals on Friday, as the Warriors beat Hamilton in their quarterfinal match-up. The semifinal game is set to be played at Lakeland High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The reason it will be played at Lakeland is that the Lakeland girls defeated Prairie Heights 49-29 on Wednesday to earn hosting rights to Friday’s semifinal against Westview. That game will tip at 6 p.m. at Lakeland H.S.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Indpls Cathedral 51, Carmel 50

Delaware County Tournament

Quarterfinal(equals)

Yorktown 56, Delta 42

Marion County Tournament

Quarterfinal(equals)

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Southport 56, OT

Indpls Pike 71, Indpls Brebeuf 51

Lawrence North 81, Lawrence Central 67

Warren Central 86, Indpls Lutheran 36

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Central Noble 81, Churuubusco 71

Angola 52, Fremont 39

W. Noble 44, Fairfield 30

Westview 88, Hamilton 22

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 47, Kouts 35

Carmel 70, Anderson 38

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41

Franklin 91, Beech Grove 20

Gibson Southern 57, Jasper 37

Monroe Central 36, Union (Modoc) 24

Northwestern 58, Oak Hill 32

Norwell 70, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58

Traders Point Christian 49, Christel House Academy 22

Waldron 45, Hauser 33

Warsaw 40, Mishawaka 21

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Angola 44, Garrett 38

Fairfield 53, W. Noble 44

Lakeland 49, Prairie Hts. 29

Westview 58, Hamilton 7