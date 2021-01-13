1/13 Prep Hoops Recap – Essegian nets school-record 44 in NECC Tourney win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble’s Connor Essegian set a school single game scoring record with 44 points as the 2A no. 8 Cougars bested 2A no. 15 Churubusco 81-71 in the NECC Boys Tournament Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Prairie Heights High School.
Central Noble advances to face 2A no. 6 Westview in the NECC Semifinals on Friday, as the Warriors beat Hamilton in their quarterfinal match-up. The semifinal game is set to be played at Lakeland High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The reason it will be played at Lakeland is that the Lakeland girls defeated Prairie Heights 49-29 on Wednesday to earn hosting rights to Friday’s semifinal against Westview. That game will tip at 6 p.m. at Lakeland H.S.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Indpls Cathedral 51, Carmel 50
Delaware County Tournament
Quarterfinal(equals)
Yorktown 56, Delta 42
Marion County Tournament
Quarterfinal(equals)
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Southport 56, OT
Indpls Pike 71, Indpls Brebeuf 51
Lawrence North 81, Lawrence Central 67
Warren Central 86, Indpls Lutheran 36
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Central Noble 81, Churuubusco 71
Angola 52, Fremont 39
W. Noble 44, Fairfield 30
Westview 88, Hamilton 22
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 47, Kouts 35
Carmel 70, Anderson 38
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41
Franklin 91, Beech Grove 20
Gibson Southern 57, Jasper 37
Monroe Central 36, Union (Modoc) 24
Northwestern 58, Oak Hill 32
Norwell 70, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58
Traders Point Christian 49, Christel House Academy 22
Waldron 45, Hauser 33
Warsaw 40, Mishawaka 21
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Angola 44, Garrett 38
Fairfield 53, W. Noble 44
Lakeland 49, Prairie Hts. 29
Westview 58, Hamilton 7