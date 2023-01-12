FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Valparaiso basketball commit Neveah Jackson surpassed 1,000 career points to help Northrop pull away from Bellmont in a 53-44 win on Thursday.
Jackson led the Bruins with 21 points, while her twin sister, Saniya, also finished in double figures with 13.
Hailey Cole led Bellmont with 13 points, while Emily Blake also finished in double figures with 11.
After trailing by two heading at the end of the third quarter, Northrop held Bellmont to eight points in the fourth to pull away with the win.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Bethany Christian 42, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 26
Boonville 48, Tell City 32
Center Grove 51, Columbus North 34
Dubois 28, Barr-Reeve 23
Elkhart 66, Bremen 49
Eminence 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 37
Franklin 47, Indpls Roncalli 31
Frankton 42, Tipton 40
Ft. Wayne Northrop 53, Bellmont 44
Glenn 23, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 20
Hagerstown 30, Cambridge City 26
Indiana Deaf 51, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 11
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Edinburgh 9
Indpls Ritter 47, Horizon Christian 29
Indpls Washington 54, Central Christian 37
Jasper 42, Evansville Christian 23
Kokomo 49, Triton Central 48
Lanesville 82, Rock Creek Academy 32
Lapel 77, Shenandoah 26
Michigan City Marquette 41, S. Bend Trinity 15
Morristown 53, Beech Grove 22
Muncie Central 40, Monroe Central 27
N. Knox 62, Shoals 15
Pike Central 43, White River Valley 41
Princeton 52, Wood Memorial 50
Riverton Parke 45, Crawfordsville 31
S. Bend Washington 78, S. Bend Adams 40
S. Dearborn 60, Oldenburg 48
Scottsburg 60, Salem 18
Shakamak 51, N. Vermillion 39
Sheridan 51, Speedway 40
Southridge 39, S. Spencer 36
Switzerland Co. 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47
Tri-County 49, Fountain Central 35
Union (Dugger) 37, Red Hill, Ill. 32
University 61, Guerin Catholic 27
Vincennes (South Knox— 53, N. Daviess 29
Western 38, Cass 26
Whitko 43, Lakewood Park 39
Delaware County Tournament
Semifinal
Cowan 32, Daleville 27
Wapahani 61, Delta 33
Indianapolis City Tournament
Semifinal
Indpls Cathedral 65, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 33
Northeast Corner Tournament
Consolation
Angola 51, Westview 27
Churubusco 50, Hamilton 23
Fremont 50, Prairie Hts. 42
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Greensburg 51, Batesville 33
Hauser 42, Franklin Co. 40, OT
Heritage Christian 72, Indpls Herron 22
Indpls Attucks 61, Victory College Prep 26
New Palestine 58, Pendleton Hts. 41
Northeastern 71, Union City 32
S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46
S. Dearborn 59, Oldenburg 28
Northeast Corner Tournament
Consolation
Garrett 45, Fairfield 44
Westview 71, Angola 69