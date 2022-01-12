1/12 Prep Basketball Recap – 2A no. 1 Central Noble escapes against county rival West Noble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Central Noble got tested in a big way by county rival West Noble, but the Cougars eventually bested the Chargers in the quarterfinals of the NECC Tournament behind 34 points from Wisconsin-bound senior Connor Essegian in a 59-52 victory to headline area prep basketball on Wednesday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament Quarterfinals
Central Noble 59 West Noble 52
Fremont 72 Churubusco 59
Eastside 62 Garrett 25
Prairie Heights 37 Westview 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament Quarterfinals
Angola 49 Lakeland 35
Churubusco 53 Fremont 47
Garrett 44 Eastside 30
Prairie Heights 44 Westview 27
Snider 63 Bishop Luers 32
Huntington North 54 Wayne 21
Norwell 50 Bishop Dwenger 29
Warsaw 53 Mishawaka 15
Blackford 76 Muncie Burris 26
Northwestern 60 Oak Hill 31
Rochester 54 Logansport 36