1/12 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (11) 9-0 272 1
- Carmel (2) 10-0 250 2
- Homestead (1) 12-0 230 3
- Lafayette Jeff 11-0 187 4
- Indpls Cathedral 9-1 153 6
- S. Bend Adams 10-0 142 7
- Westfield 8-1 127 5
- Indianapolis Attucks 10-2 119 8
- Zionsville 7-3 74 9
- Crown Point 4-0 46 T10
Others receiving votes:
Gary West 44. Greenwood 8. Plainfield 8. Carroll (Allen) 7. Chesterton 7. Bloomington North 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Heritage Hills (10) 7-0 252 1
- Hammond (4) 6-1 242 2
- Silver Creek 8-2 221 3
- Ev. Bosse 5-0 202 4
- Leo 9-0 161 7
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7-2 117 9
- Mishawaka Marian 7-2 113 6
- Sullivan 8-1 112 8
- Greensburg 6-2 91 5
- Danville 4-1 50 10
Others receiving votes:
Peru 35. Connersville 30. Guerin Catholic 30. Beech Grove 14. Delta 10.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14) 10-0 280 1
- Shenandoah 9-3 240 2
- Linton-Stockton 12-2 209 4
- S. Spencer 9-2 174 3
- Blackford 7-2 166 T5
- Westview 7-2 118 T5
- Parke Heritage 10-2 111 8
- Central Noble 9-1 107 9
- Indpls Covenant Christian 9-1 103 7
- Southwestern (Jefferson) 9-1 52 NR
Others receiving votes:
S. Ripley 33. Eastern Hancock 30. Madison-Grant 16. Northeastern 14. Churubusco 9. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lake Station 6. Andrean 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (14) 10-2 280 1
- Kouts 9-1 252 2
- Loogootee 9-2 208 4
- Bloomfield 5-1 179 3
- N. Daviess 9-1 177 5
- Edinburgh 10-2 128 7
- Covington 4-2 127 8
- Morristown 7-3 103 6
- Indpls Lutheran 8-2 56 NR
(tie) Tindley 6-4 56 NR
Others receiving votes:
Jac-Cen-Del 46. Lafayette Catholic 26. Triton 23. Washington Twp. 7. Ev. Christian 6. Lanesville 6.