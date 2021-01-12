1/12 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (11) 9-0 272 1
  2. Carmel (2) 10-0 250 2
  3. Homestead (1) 12-0 230 3
  4. Lafayette Jeff 11-0 187 4
  5. Indpls Cathedral 9-1 153 6
  6. S. Bend Adams 10-0 142 7
  7. Westfield 8-1 127 5
  8. Indianapolis Attucks 10-2 119 8
  9. Zionsville 7-3 74 9
  10. Crown Point 4-0 46 T10
    Others receiving votes:
    Gary West 44. Greenwood 8. Plainfield 8. Carroll (Allen) 7. Chesterton 7. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Heritage Hills (10) 7-0 252 1
  2. Hammond (4) 6-1 242 2
  3. Silver Creek 8-2 221 3
  4. Ev. Bosse 5-0 202 4
  5. Leo 9-0 161 7
  6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7-2 117 9
  7. Mishawaka Marian 7-2 113 6
  8. Sullivan 8-1 112 8
  9. Greensburg 6-2 91 5
  10. Danville 4-1 50 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Peru 35. Connersville 30. Guerin Catholic 30. Beech Grove 14. Delta 10.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14) 10-0 280 1
  2. Shenandoah 9-3 240 2
  3. Linton-Stockton 12-2 209 4
  4. S. Spencer 9-2 174 3
  5. Blackford 7-2 166 T5
  6. Westview 7-2 118 T5
  7. Parke Heritage 10-2 111 8
  8. Central Noble 9-1 107 9
  9. Indpls Covenant Christian 9-1 103 7
  10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 9-1 52 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    S. Ripley 33. Eastern Hancock 30. Madison-Grant 16. Northeastern 14. Churubusco 9. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lake Station 6. Andrean 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (14) 10-2 280 1
  2. Kouts 9-1 252 2
  3. Loogootee 9-2 208 4
  4. Bloomfield 5-1 179 3
  5. N. Daviess 9-1 177 5
  6. Edinburgh 10-2 128 7
  7. Covington 4-2 127 8
  8. Morristown 7-3 103 6
  9. Indpls Lutheran 8-2 56 NR
    (tie) Tindley 6-4 56 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Jac-Cen-Del 46. Lafayette Catholic 26. Triton 23. Washington Twp. 7. Ev. Christian 6. Lanesville 6.

