FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check back here throughout the night for updated prep boys and girls basketball scores from around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on Friday, January 12.

Indiana Boys Basketball

ACAC Tournament Semifinals

Jay County — South Adams/Adams Central —

Bluffton/Southern Wells — Heritage/Woodlan —

Title Game Saturday @ 7:30 p.m. at South Adams

Wayne — Bishop Dwenger —

North Side — Northrop —

South Side — Concordia —

Snider — Homestead —

Lakewood Park Christian at Canterbury PPD.

Norwell — Bellmont —

New Haven — Leo —

Huntington North — Columbia City —

DeKalb at East Noble PPD. (2/17)

Manchester — Wabash —

North Miami — Northfield —

Whitko at Southwood PPD.

Peru — Maconaquah —

Rochester — Cass —

Goshen — Warsaw —

Mishawaka — Wawasee —

Northridge — NorthWood —

Concord — Plymouth —

Blackford — Mississinewa —

Oak Hill — Eastbrook —

Frankton — Madison-Grant —

Alexandria — Elwood —

Marion — Mount Vernon —

Ohio Boys Basketball

Antwerp — Edgerton —

Hicksville — Wayne Trace —

Paulding — Ayersville —

Tinora — Fairview —

Van Wert — Wapakoneta —

Celina — Kenton —

Parkway — Versailles —

Fort Recovery — Delphos St. John’s —

Bluffton — Crestview —

Indiana Girls Basketball

ACAC Tournament Semifinals

Jay County — South Adams/Adams Central —

Bluffton/Southern Wells — Heritage/Woodlan —

Title Game Saturday @ 6 p.m. at South Adams

Snider — Homestead —

Bishop Luers — Carroll —

North Side — Northrop —

Wayne — Bishop Dwenger —

South Side — Concordia —

North Miami — Northfield —

Alexandria — Elwood —

Blackford — Mississinewa —

Ohio Girls Basketball

Stryker — Edon —

Parkway — Greenville —