LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 6 West Noble withstood a scare from a solid Westview team as the Charger boys bested the visiting Warriors 56-53 in NECC Tournament play while the West Noble girls topped Westview to headline area prep hoops action on Wednesday night.
The West Noble boys improve to 10-1 on the season with the victory and will face Prairie Heights in the NECC semifinals on Friday, as the Panthers edged Fremont 45-44 on Wednesday.
The West Noble girls topped Westview 40-29 behind 19 points from Mackensy Mabie and 12 points from Alexia Mast. The Chargers advance to play Fairfield at Fairfield on Friday night at 6 p.m. as the Falcons bested Garrett 57-39 on Wednesday.
NECC Boys Basketball Tournament
Lakeland 33, Eastside 29
Central Noble 65, Angola 46
Prairie Heights 45, Fremont 44
West Noble 56, Westview 53
NECC Girls Basketball Tournament
Eastside 67, Lakeland 57 (OT)
Central Noble 52, Angola 30
Fairfield 57, Garrett 39
West Noble 40, Westview 29