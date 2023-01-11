LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 6 West Noble withstood a scare from a solid Westview team as the Charger boys bested the visiting Warriors 56-53 in NECC Tournament play while the West Noble girls topped Westview to headline area prep hoops action on Wednesday night.

The West Noble boys improve to 10-1 on the season with the victory and will face Prairie Heights in the NECC semifinals on Friday, as the Panthers edged Fremont 45-44 on Wednesday.

The West Noble girls topped Westview 40-29 behind 19 points from Mackensy Mabie and 12 points from Alexia Mast. The Chargers advance to play Fairfield at Fairfield on Friday night at 6 p.m. as the Falcons bested Garrett 57-39 on Wednesday.

NECC Boys Basketball Tournament

Lakeland 33, Eastside 29

Central Noble 65, Angola 46

Prairie Heights 45, Fremont 44

West Noble 56, Westview 53

NECC Girls Basketball Tournament

Eastside 67, Lakeland 57 (OT)

Central Noble 52, Angola 30

Fairfield 57, Garrett 39

West Noble 40, Westview 29