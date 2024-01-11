ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – With winter weather in the forecast Friday, the NECC Tournament semifinal round was moved up to Thursday at Fairfield and Central Noble.

Fairfield will square with Eastside for the second time in as many weeks in the NECC Tournament girls championship, while Angola and Fairfield will square off in the boys title game.

Eastside held off a furious rally from Angola in a 52-49 thriller on Thursday night, clinching their first trip to the NECC Tournament title game since 1996. Lily Kreischer led the Blazers with 15 points, while Sydnee Kessler and Taylor Mack scored 12 and 11, respectively. Angola’s Bailey Holman (22) and Kylie Caswell (10) scored in double figures for the Hornets.

In the nightcap at Central Noble, Angola avenged an early season loss with a 60-52 win over the hosting Cougars. Kyler Huscher led Angola with 25 points, while Tommy Cawell, Dane Lantz and Cam McGee also reached double figures. Isaiah Gard led Central Noble with 17 points in the loss.

At Fairfield High School, the Falcons’ girls and boys teams completed a doubleheader sweep to advance to the NECC Tournament championship round. Fairfield topped Lakeland, 47-23, in the girls semifinal, while the Falcons defeated Westview, 58-46, in the boys matchup.

Fairfield and Eastside girls basketball will square off in the NECC Tournament championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lakeland. Following that matchup, Fairfield and Angola boys will clash in their championship game.