1/11 Prep Basketball Recap – ACAC Tourney tips off, Homestead wins pair of key games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 99th ACAC boys tournament and 48th ACA girls tournament tipped off on Tuesday night with Woodlan earning a sweep over South Adams at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium.
In boys action, 6A no. 13 Homestead got 31 points from Purdue-bound Fletcher Loyer to escape with a 69-62 overtime win at 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian.
In girls hoops, 4A no. 1 Homestead edged 3A no. 5 Mishawaka Marian 63-55 behind 25 points and 12 rebounds from UConn recruit Ayanna Patterson.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ACAC Tournament – First Round
Woodlan 70, S. Adams 34
Jay Co. 39, Adams Central 31
Bluffton 53, Heritage 52
NECC Tournament – First Round
Central Noble 67, Angola 41
Eastside 47, Fairfield 43
West Noble 65, Lakeland 52
Garrett 70, Hamilton 45
Blue River 76, Union (Modoc) 20
Central Christian 60, Indpls Shortridge 52
DeKalb 48, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42
Ev. Reitz 76, Boonville 54
Indpls Ben Davis 77, Lawrence North 48
Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Roncalli 43
Indpls Park Tudor 58, Speedway 47
Mishawaka 57, Jimtown 54
New Albany 59, Southwestern (Hanover) 48
Norwell 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 47
Oregon-Davis 39, S. Bend Clay 34
Pike Central 40, Vincennes 39
W. Washington 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ACAC Tournament – First Round
Heritage 50, Bluffton 33
Jay Co. 48, Adams Central 38
Woodlan 48, S. Adams 35
NECC Tournament – First Round
Angola 52, Central Noble 38
Eastside 37, Fairfield 36
Garrett 66, Hamilton 5
Lakeland 60, West Noble 42
Bethany Christian 53, S. Bend Career Academy 20
Bethesda Christian 60, Indpls Park Tudor 55, OT
Bloomington North 51, Mitchell 45
Blue River 58, Union (Modoc) 26
Clinton Prairie 54, N. White 39
Columbia City 75, Wawasee 49
Corydon 57, Forest Park 34
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 47, Michigan City Marquette 46
Danville 56, Southmont 19
Eastern (Greene) 54, Union (Dugger) 15
Elkhart Christian 39, S. Bend Clay 34
Ev. North 62, Ev. Reitz 28
Ft. Wayne Northrop 52, Lakewood Park 25
Greencastle 59, N. Montgomery 48
Hamilton Hts. 42, Western 29
Homestead 63, Mishawaka Marian 55
Indpls Roncalli 42, Guerin Catholic 29
Lanesville 70, Trinity Lutheran 47
Madison-Grant 44, Taylor 39
Mississinewa 58, Marion 14
N. Daviess 50, Shoals 39
New Palestine 54, Triton Central 44
New Washington 53, Providence 36
Noblesville 64, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 30
Northview 51, Owen Valley 47
Orleans 55, White River Valley 42
Parke Heritage 43, S. Vermillion 18
Pioneer 60, Maconaquah 52
Richmond 47, Connersville 41
Rising Sun 50, Milan 46
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 52, Goshen 37
S. Central (Union Mills) 69, Knox 51
S. Knox 61, Wood Memorial 32
S. Putnam 56, Riverton Parke 50
S. Spencer 50, Boonville 30
Silver Creek 76, Madison 43
Southridge 42, Dubois 39, OT
Sullivan 48, N. Central (Farmersburg) 31
Tipton 55, Eastern (Greentown) 16
Tri 54, Northeastern 44
Triton 54, Winamac 47
Valparaiso 72, Elkhart 39
W. Vigo 27, Cloverdale 22
Washington Twp. 58, Morgan Twp. 46
Delaware County Tournament – First Round
Wapahani 80, Daleville 21