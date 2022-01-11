1/11 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Zionsville (5) 9-1 240 3
- Chesterton (5) 11-0 220 4
- Westfield (2) 9-2 203 7
- Carmel 9-3 155 1
- Fishers (1) 12-2 135 2
- Valparaiso 11-2 100 9
- Indpls Cathedral 10-3 99 8
- Penn 8-1 91 5
- Indpls Tech 11-2 72 10
- Indpls Pike 7-1 68 NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Ben Davis 52. Terre Haute North 36. Homestead 32. Lawrence North 30. Goshen 14. Lafayette Jeff 7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Leo (2) 8-1 226 3
- Indpls Brebeuf (4) 8-2 194 2
- NorthWood (2) 12-1 178 4
- Glenn (2) 11-0 176 5
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 9-2 170 1
- Indpls Chatard (2) 11-0 167 6
- Peru 11-0 121 9
- Sullivan 10-1 107 8
- Brownstown 8-2 66 7
- New Castle 9-2 45 NR
Others receiving votes:
Connersville 38. N. Harrison 29. Norwell 21. Culver Academy 16. Beech Grove 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Central Noble (8) 11-0 248 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 11-0 230 2
- Linton-Stockton (1) 13-1 203 3
- Monroe Central 10-0 165 5
- Carroll (Flora) 9-0 161 4
- Eastside 11-0 146 6
- Clinton Prairie 12-1 94 9
- Lake Station 9-0 81 NR
- Southmont 8-1 54 8
- Eastern Hancock 7-2 53 7
Others receiving votes:
S. Spencer 38. Eastern (Pekin) 29. Indpls Covenant Christian 27. Wapahani 17. Northeastern 8. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- N. Daviess (7) 12-1 240 1
- Edinburgh (4) 11-0 234 2
- Bloomfield (1) 11-1 202 3
- Gary 21st Century (1) 7-2 172 5
- Loogootee 11-3 172 4
- Indpls Lutheran 8-1 124 7
- Jac-Cen-Del 7-2 96 9
- Barr-Reeve 7-6 72 6
- Tindley 6-3 70 NR
- Triton 6-2 50 8
Others receiving votes:
Orleans 42. Argos 39. Fremont 19. Lafayette Catholic 16. Bethesda Christian 6. Ev. Christian 6.