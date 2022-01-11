1/11 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Zionsville (5) 9-1 240 3
  2. Chesterton (5) 11-0 220 4
  3. Westfield (2) 9-2 203 7
  4. Carmel 9-3 155 1
  5. Fishers (1) 12-2 135 2
  6. Valparaiso 11-2 100 9
  7. Indpls Cathedral 10-3 99 8
  8. Penn 8-1 91 5
  9. Indpls Tech 11-2 72 10
  10. Indpls Pike 7-1 68 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Indpls Ben Davis 52. Terre Haute North 36. Homestead 32. Lawrence North 30. Goshen 14. Lafayette Jeff 7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Leo (2) 8-1 226 3
  2. Indpls Brebeuf (4) 8-2 194 2
  3. NorthWood (2) 12-1 178 4
  4. Glenn (2) 11-0 176 5
  5. Mishawaka Marian (1) 9-2 170 1
  6. Indpls Chatard (2) 11-0 167 6
  7. Peru 11-0 121 9
  8. Sullivan 10-1 107 8
  9. Brownstown 8-2 66 7
  10. New Castle 9-2 45 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Connersville 38. N. Harrison 29. Norwell 21. Culver Academy 16. Beech Grove 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Central Noble (8) 11-0 248 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 11-0 230 2
  3. Linton-Stockton (1) 13-1 203 3
  4. Monroe Central 10-0 165 5
  5. Carroll (Flora) 9-0 161 4
  6. Eastside 11-0 146 6
  7. Clinton Prairie 12-1 94 9
  8. Lake Station 9-0 81 NR
  9. Southmont 8-1 54 8
  10. Eastern Hancock 7-2 53 7
    Others receiving votes:
    S. Spencer 38. Eastern (Pekin) 29. Indpls Covenant Christian 27. Wapahani 17. Northeastern 8. Indpls Park Tudor 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. N. Daviess (7) 12-1 240 1
  2. Edinburgh (4) 11-0 234 2
  3. Bloomfield (1) 11-1 202 3
  4. Gary 21st Century (1) 7-2 172 5
  5. Loogootee 11-3 172 4
  6. Indpls Lutheran 8-1 124 7
  7. Jac-Cen-Del 7-2 96 9
  8. Barr-Reeve 7-6 72 6
  9. Tindley 6-3 70 NR
  10. Triton 6-2 50 8
    Others receiving votes:
    Orleans 42. Argos 39. Fremont 19. Lafayette Catholic 16. Bethesda Christian 6. Ev. Christian 6.

