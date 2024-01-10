FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw hit a school-record 15 three pointers on Wednesday night at the Lady Tigers topped Mishawaka 79-36 at the Tigers Den to headline area prep hoops.

Brooke Zartman led the way with 27 points for Warsaw, going 7-for-14 on threes. Ball State recruit Brooke Winchester tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds. Joslyn Bricker added 14 points for the Tigers.

Warsaw is now alone in first place in the NLC at 5-0 with conference games remaining against Concord and Goshen. The Tigers are 10-7 overall this season.