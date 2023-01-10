FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 100th edition of the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament and the 49th version of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action.

At Bluffton High School it was the Woodlan boys winning the first game of the night, beating the host Tigers 71-52. Braden Smith led the way for the Warriors with 24 points and six three-pointers. Woodlan advances to face Southern Wells in the semifinals on Friday night at 6 p.m.

In the girls game at Bluffton it was Woodlan jumping out to a 14-0 lead and never looking back at the Warriors bested the Tigers 44-29. Taylor Kneubuhler led Woodlan with 20 points while Avah Smith added 18. Woodlan will now host Southern Wells in the semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. following the Southern Wells-Woodlan boys game.

At Spartan Arena 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian turned what was one of the most-anticipated boys basketball games of the year into a one-sided affair as the Braves hammered host Homestead 51-27. The Spartans, ranked no. 6 in this week’s 4A state poll, fall to 12-2 with the loss while Blackhawk improves to 13-1 with the win.

Down at The Castle in Ossian it was 3A no. 4 Norwell besting Wayne by a score of 79-57. Senior Luke McBride led the Knights with 34 points and 18 rebounds while Jake Parker added 15 points. Sophomore Chase Barnes paced the Generals with 23 points.

ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament – First Round

Woodlan 71, Bluffton 52

Heritage 29, Jay County 28

Adams Central 82, South Adams 30

ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament

Woodlan 44, Bluffton 29

Jay County 74, Heritage 20

South Adams 50, Adams Central 48

NECC Boys Basketball Tournament

Eastside 47, Churubusco 39

Lakeland 83, Hamilton 28

Prairie Heights 43, Fairfield 41 (OT)

Fremont 61, Garrett 54

NECC Girls Basketball Tournament

Eastside 61, Churubusco 23

Lakeland 71, Hamilton 14

Fairfield 69, Prairie Heights 19

Garrett 49, Fremont 24