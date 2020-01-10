1/10 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Homestead — South Side —
Northrop — Snider —
Carroll — Bishop Dwenger —
Concordia — Bishop Luers —
North Side — Wayne —
Elkhart Christian — Canterbury —
Angola — Prairie Heights —
Churubusco — Fremont —
Garrett — Central Noble —
Eastside — Fairfield —
West Noble — Lakeland —
East Noble — Huntington North —
Southwood — Wabash —
North Miami — Manchester —
Tippecanoe Valley — Northfield —
Whitko — Rochester —
Warsaw — Northridge —
NorthWood — Wawasee —
Madison-Grant — Blackford —
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Homestead — South Side —
Northrop — Snider —
Carroll — Bishop Dwenger —
Concordia — Bishop Luers —
North Side — Wayne —
Norwell — Leo —
Huntington North — East Noble —
Columbia City — Bellmont —
DeKalb — New Haven —
Heritage — Adams Central —
Bluffton — Jay County —
South Adams — Southern Wells —
Angola — Prairie Heights —
Churubusco — Fremont —
Garrett — Central Noble —
Eastside — Fairfield —
West Noble — Lakeland —