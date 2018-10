#HZone15 2 Minute Drill - Week Seven Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Totem Pole game dates back to 1927 and this week in your Highlight Zone "2 Minute Drill" we go behind the scenes with North Side coach Mike Brevard before the Legends square off with rival South Side.

The Legends would go on to win 32-18 to bring the Totem Pole back to North Side.

Tune into WANE-TV next Wednesday at six for an all-new edition of the "2 MInute Drill!"