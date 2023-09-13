FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Latinos Count is helping make the dream of college a reality for Latino youth across Northeast Indiana.

This year the nonprofit awarded the Viva College! Scholarship worth $2,000 to 26 students. The group also saw the number of applicants double from previous years.

Courtesy Latinos Count

A luncheon planned for September 21 will recognize and celebrate all the recipients.

Watch the video above to hear from Latinos Count Executive Director Steve Corona and Emily Rodriguez, one of the 2023 Viva College! Scholarship recipients. Emily is now attending the University of Saint Francis and wants to become a nurse.

Emily Rodriguez on the USF campus.

Applications for the 2024 Viva College! Scholarships will be released in the fall. Click here to register to be notified when they’re available.