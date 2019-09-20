Hispanic Heritage: It’s fiesta time in Fort Wayne!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana’s Hispanic population has grown significantly over the years.

A 2018 estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau puts the number of Hispanics and Latinos in Indiana at more than 441,000. That is 6.7% of the state’s population.

In Allen County, the number of Hispanics is at more than 26,000 or 7.2% of the county’s population.

In Fort Wayne, each summer for the last four decades, the Hispanic community has gathered for the biggest fiesta of the year.

On that August day, you will meet people from different Latin American countries that call the Summit City home. They are proud of their roots, culture, food and traditions. And are happy to share in some fun with other members of the community.

‘Fiesta Fort Wayne’ has been around for four decades. The annual event celebrates and showcases the achievements and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans in Northeast Indiana.

“We invite everybody to come in and to come and celebrate with us,” said organizer Fernando Zapari. “We’re people of peace, people of love, people of work and we’ve been here in this forever and ever. So we’re celebrating our culture. Best tacos in the world, right here in Fiesta Fort Wayne, Downtown, Headwaters Park.”

The day-long event included folkloric dancing, live music, games, vendors and authentic cuisine.