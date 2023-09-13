FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 to October 15.

Fernando Zapari, organizer of FIESTA Fort Wayne and editor of el Mexicano newspaper, talks about how people can experience Hispanic culture in Fort Wayne.

Watch the video above to hear the full interview.

FIESTA Fort Wayne was August 12 at Headwaters Park. Zapari said around 5,000 people attended the one-day festival. There’s hope to make it a multi-day event in the future.

FIESTA Fort Wayne 2023

FIESTA Fort Wayne 2023

FIESTA Fort Wayne 2023

FIESTA Fort Wayne 2023

FIESTA Fort Wayne 2023

Founded in May 1994, el Mexicano is the region’s largest Spanish Newspaper. Zapari said it’s a good resource for people new to the area to get connected to the community and the resources available.

The September issue of el Mexicano

The September issue of el Mexicano

The free, monthly publication can be found around Fort Wayne at various Hispanic businesses, including George’s International Market on Broadway.