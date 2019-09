FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On August 3, 2019, a mass shooting occurred at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

A gunman killed 22 people and injured about two dozen more when he opened fire inside the store. Authorities said he targeted Hispanics, Mexicans in particular.

The tragedy has renewed fear and anxiety for many Hispanic Americans. It is fear and anxiety that community leaders tell Ruben Solis has always been there, but is even more apparent now.