Give Back Thursday: Homebound Meals is driven to feed seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “And now you know what it feels like.”

That’s how Barb Umber responds to an observation that lately, we’re all home bound.

“You know what it’s like to be a home bound senior,” she adds.

“You know what it’s like to not have the contact and not have the touch of everyday life. Unfortunately, it’s a pandemic. But it’s about the best explanation I could ever give to anybody what our clients go through”

Umber is the Executive Director of Homebound Meals, with modest donated headquarters in the basement of Trinity Episcopal Church.

We had a budget on March 1. We no longer have a budget; we have a hope. Barb Umber, Homebound Meals

She says their mission is to deliver hot, medically tailored meals Monday through Friday at the noon hour to the home bound community.

With a fleet of volunteers who use their own cars and their own gas, Homebound Meals brings food to about 250 people each day.

The need grows, especially as seniors are told to stay at home to avoid coronavirus.

“You just can’t tell people ‘no’ when they need food. You just can’t. So we we are spending down our reserves; we’re robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“It’s what you do when something like this happens. It’s just the right thing.”

WANE 15 has partnered with 3Rivers Federal Credit Union for Give Back Thursdays. For the next few weeks, WANE 15 will showcase local nonprofit groups hit hard by the pandemic. 3Rivers will donate $1,000 to the group and match viewer donations up to $5,000 total.

