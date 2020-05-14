Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Man faces charges in daughter’s 1989 murder
Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients receiving checks beginning Friday
‘I literally cried for hours’: Black delivery driver on being blocked in Oklahoma neighborhood
Video
Florida neighborhood overrun with loud, messy flock of peacocks
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Give Back Thursday
Celebrating the Future
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Give Back Thursday
Give Back Thursday: Visiting Nurse provides hospice in a pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
‘I think I killed Austin!’ Court docs detail couple’s deadly fight
Video
‘He took it to fall asleep, and it almost put him to sleep forever.’ Local mom shares story of ‘dangerous drug’
Video
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Pandemic claims another retailer: 118-year-old J.C. Penney
2 arrested in Christmas Eve bank robbery, including branch manager
Video
Don't Miss
‘Enough to kill millions’: Indiana traffic stop nets $25 million in heroin, fentanyl
March of Dimes to hold virtual walk fundraiser Saturday morning
Video
Florida neighborhood overrun with loud, messy flock of peacocks
Video
LIST: Fairs and festivals canceled due to COVID-19
Video
Gustnado captured on video in Van Wert
Video
Leo community celebrates retired teacher of 40 years
Video
Motorcoach drivers head to D.C. to rally for funding
Video