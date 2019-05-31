Skip to content
First Birthdays
Oswald Martin of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday June 9, 2019.
Charlotte Jane Bowland of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 31, 2019.
Krue Morken of Fort Wayne celebrates a birthday June 2, 2019.
Braylin Buchtel of Auburn celebrates a first birthday June 3, 2019.
Harper Janson of Fort Wayne celebrates a first birthday June 6, 2019.
Lejla Bontempo celebrates her first birthday May 30, 2019.
Jayce Jones of Fort Wayne celebrates a first birthday May 30, 2019.
Jackson Elliott of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 29, 2019.
Amirah Djaphar of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 28, 2019.
Lennon Mullins of Fort Wayne celebrates a first birthday May 25, 2019.
Milena Santoyo of New Haven celebrates her first birthday May 25, 2019.
Barrett Butcher of Decatur celebrates his first birthday May 24, 2019.
Kylo Riley of Van Wert celebrates his first birthday May 23, 2019.
Evelyn Glackin of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 21, 2019.
Zander Baker of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 14, 2019.
Lincoln Abbott of Columbia City celebrates his first birthday May 14, 2019.
Gracelyn Recker of Ossian celebrates her first birthday May 11, 2019.
Claire Molargik of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 10, 2019.
Ivy Bianski of Kendallville celebrates her first birthday May 10, 2019.
Ma’ Ryah Bates of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 9, 2019.
Ayla Davis of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 9, 2019.
Zaylen Sims of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 9, 2019.
Vivian Kelley of Churubusco celebrates her first birthday May 8, 2019.
Jai’Lynn Griffin celebrates her first birthday May 8, 2019.
Amelia Spillers of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 8, 2019.
Zaylin Tumbleson of Huntington celebrates his first birthday May 8, 2019.
Ava Treace of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 8, 2019.
Aubrey Miller of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 7, 2019.
Jackson Lunford of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 7, 2019.
Zaedrian Ladig of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 7, 2019.
Calliope Jones of Columbia City celebrates her first birthday May 7, 2019.
Amiyah Perez of Fort Wayne celbrates her first birthday May 7, 2019.
Bentley Morgan of Albion celebrates his first birthday May 4, 2019.
Daphne Fischer of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 3, 2019.
Nevaeh Lortie of Columbia City celebrates her first birthday May 3, 2019.
Holden Marchal of Van Wert celebrates his first birthday May 3, 2019.
Ezeckiel Jackson of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 2, 2019.
Remmington Hutter of Auburn celebrates his first birthday May 1, 2019.
Ciara Briggs of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 1, 2019.
