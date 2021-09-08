Community Harvest’s Hope for Heroes provides food to veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is Hunger Action Month. WANE 15 is teaming up with Feed America to help raise awareness about programs offered in our community to help feed the hungry.

One program at Community Harvest Food Bank specifically helps American heroes. Hope for Heroes is a program at Community Harvest that allows veterans from the 9 counties the food bank serves to get 900 pounds of food through the course of a year.

The program started in 2016. Since then, it has helped over 1,000 veterans. The average number of veterans served in a year is about 100.

Veterans, widowed veteran spouses, and military families do not need a referral to take part in the program. All that’s needed is a military ID or DD214.

Participants are able to shop the community cupboard for 9 months, receiving 100 pounds of food per visit.

“You know, when you see a veteran crying at the door because they need food help, it just breaks your heart. So to see that, that we can extend that, and help them for a longer period of time, it just brings joy to your heart,” said Mary Carpenter, Director of Operations at Community Harvest.

If you’d like to donate to the program or learn more about it, click here.