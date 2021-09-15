Community Harvest Food Bank keeping kids full

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is continuing our coverage during Hunger Action Month. We’re teaming up with Feeding America to inform you about ways the community helps feed the hungry.

Community Harvest Food Bank’s programs for kids are vital to helping them grow up. Many kids in our community don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

One program that helps is Community Harvest’s backpack program. Every weekend, 52 weeks a year, food-insecure children are sent home with a backpack full of food for the weekend for the child and their siblings.

Community Harvest says roughly 400 kids are enrolled in the program across 5 counties. To be part of the program, children are identified by an educational professional as having needs.

The backpack program has been part of Community Harvest’s programming for 20 plus years. The goal remains the same, making sure kids have food.

“One in six kids is food insecure. No child should have to go to bed hungry. So, we are very intentional with on our different kids’ programs because we need to help them,” said Carmen Cumberland, president & CEO of Community Harvest.

