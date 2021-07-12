Skip to content
Hunger Action Month
Nexstar stations to collect donations for Feeding America
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
Churches step up to fill hunger gap
Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood
Food banks report major demand increase amid challenges brought on by pandemic
More Hunger Action Month Headlines
Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity
Sports unites us: Suns fan donates to Feeding America after experiencing Milwaukee’s hospitality
Hunger expected to rise in 23 global hotspots, UN warns
Free school meals for all children can improve kids’ health
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
Pope: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights
Groups step up to help seniors amidst food insecurity concerns during pandemic
Positively Fort Wayne
Intern lands ‘dream job’ with the TinCaps and is Positively Fort Wayne
Impacting generations of kids: long-time YMCA child caregiver is Positively Fort Wayne
From hospital bed to crown: Miss Allen County is Positively Fort Wayne
‘Keeping’ up with Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo animals is Positively Fort Wayne
Same City Food Truck has powerful meaning and is Positively Fort Wayne
More Positively Fort Wayne Headlines
Local News
ACPL Georgetown branch hosting USPS job fair Saturday
DSL Dire Straits Legacy Tour Cancelled
Fort Wayne woman spreading joy through flowers is Positively Fort Wayne
FWCS superintendent talks goals, expectations for new school year
FWCS looking to fill dozens of open teacher jobs as new school year begins
More Local News Headlines
Trending Stories
Bismarck Target goes viral after employees help shopper
Coroner ID’s man and woman involved in Friday homicide-suicide
Silver Alert issued for 11-month-old missing from Plymouth
FWPD warns of police impersonator scam
3 injured in crash south of downtown
Don't Miss
WWII veteran skydives for 100th birthday
PHOTOS: ‘America’s Best Restroom’ to be chosen from 10 clean, quirky finalists
Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
Bismarck Target goes viral after employees help shopper
‘Time and Temperature Services’ to stay thanks to Sweetwater Sound
How Friday the 13th became a superstitious day
Confusing angular apartment in NYC goes viral on TikTok: ‘Who else got both nauseated and nervous?’