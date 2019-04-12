Trivago pitchman arrested in Texas on DWI charge

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Timothy Williams. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) - The actor who has become something of a sex symbol as the scruffy-faced, somewhat rumpled star of ads for the travel booking site Trivago has been arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.

Court records show 52-year-old Timothy Williams was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Houston and freed on $100 bond.

Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said Friday that Williams was stopped in traffic and passed out with his foot on the brake. Silva says Williams, who's from Houston, failed a field sobriety test and agreed to having blood drawn for alcohol testing. Results weren't immediately available.

A Trivago statement Friday says the company didn't have full details on the situation but treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving as a risk to others and against the Trivago culture.

Court records didn't list an attorney representing Williams.