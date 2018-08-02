Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content'

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

The music streaming service Spotify says it has removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for violating its hate content policy. The move followed a backlash on social media.

"We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community," the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

"Spotify can confirm it has removed specific episodes of 'The Alex Jones Show' podcast for violating our hate content policy," it said.

Most "Infowars" Spotify content from Jones, an Austin, Texas-based radio host and conspiracy theorist, appears to still be available.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

Responding to the Spotify action on his podcast, Jones said it was "what I expect."

"I was born in censorship. I was born being suppressed," he said.

Among other claims, Jones has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting a hoax. He was sued for defamation by families of some of the children killed in that attack, which left 20 children and six adults dead.

He now admits the shooting occurred but says his claims were free speech. He has sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Jones' profile has spread from the far-right fringe in recent years. While running for president in 2015, Donald Trump told Jones his reputation was "amazing."