Kevin Bacon's band, The Bacon Brothers, coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne will no longer be on the far side of six degrees of Kevin Bacon.

The Bacon Brothers, featuring the award-winning actor, will bring their eclectic folk-rock sound to the Clyde Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The band of brothers, Kevin and Michael, has played music for more than 20 years and produced nine albums, including 2018's The Bacon Brothers.

Tickets for the show will be available Friday at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records, and Sweetwater Sound.