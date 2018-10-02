Caught on Camera: Horse runs through bar
A horse runs through a bar in the town of Chantilly, north of Paris. The trainer says the racehorse is known to go on adventures!
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
