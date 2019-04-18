Alex Trebek issues video update for Jeopardy fans and friends
Alex Trebek recently finished taping shows for Season 35 and has hosted 50 episodes of Jeopardy! since his cancer diagnosis.
His primary plan for the next few months is to concentrate on his health, and he is scheduled to be back in the studio in July to tape shows for Season 36 that will begin airing in September. He took a break from his busy schedule to give fans and friends this update.
